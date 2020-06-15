New Wave Holdings Corp Appoints Dr. Dennis McKenna to Psychedelic Research Advisory Board

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Holdings") (CSE: SPOR) (Frankfurt: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMND), is an investment issuer focused on emerging sectors including the psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it has brought on Dr. Dennis McKenna, Ph.D. to its Psychedelic Research Advisory Board ("Advisory Board").

Dr. Dennis McKenna is an internationally recognized expert in psychedelic medicine, an American ethnopharmacologist, research pharmacologist, lecturer and author. Dr. McKenna was formerly on the Editorial Board of Phytomedicine, International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacology. He is a founding board member and the director of ethnopharmacology at the Hefter Research Institute and on the advisory board of non-profit organizations in the ethnobotany and botanical fields.

New Wave Holdings, through its investment in Anahit Therapeutics Ltd. ("Anahit"), is developing a series of medicinal mushroom products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The Company is focused on active psychedelic compounds as well as functional mushroom products with lines derived from lion's mane, Reishi, and cordyceps mushrooms.

The Company is also developing an IP portfolio focused on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases (addiction, depression, anxiety, PTSD).

"We are pleased to share that Dr. Dennis McKenna has agreed to play an integral role on the Psychedelic Research Advisory Board. He will support the Company's research and goals of developing and commercializing of psychedelic compound derived neuropsychiatric treatments," said Trumbull Fisher, President of New Wave Holdings.

Dr. McKenna will assist in the development an IP strategy, acting as a liaison to key industry players and providing introductions.

About Dr. Dennis McKenna, Ph.D.

Dennis McKenna's professional and personal interests are focused on the interdisciplinary study of ethnopharmacology and natural hallucinogens. He received his doctorate in 1984 from the University of British Columbia, where his research focused on ethnopharmacological investigations of Ayahuasca and oo-koo-he, two indigenous Amazonian psychedelic medicines. He completed post-doctoral studies at the Helicon Foundation in San Diego (1984-86), the Laboratory of Clinical Pharmacology at NIMH (1986-88) and the Department of Neurology at Stanford University (1988-1990). He worked at Shaman Pharmaceuticals as Director of Ethnopharmacology from 1990-93 and relocated to Minnesota in 1993 to join the Aveda Corporation as Senior Research Pharmacognosist.

Dr. McKenna taught courses in Ethnopharmacology, Botanical Medicines and Plants in Human Affairs in the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota from 2001 to 2017. He is a founding board member of the Heffter Research Institute and serves on the advisory board of non-profit organizations in the fields of ethnobotany and botanical medicines. He was a key organizer and participant in the Hoasca Project, an international biomedical study of Ayahuasca used as a sacrament by the UDV, a syncretic religious group in Brazil. From 2004 to 2008, he was the Principal Investigator on a project funded by the Stanley Medical Research Institute to investigate Amazonian ethnomedicines for the treatment of schizophrenia and cognitive deficits. In 2017, with the collaboration of many colleagues, he organized and presented a landmark symposium, the Ethnopharmacologic Search for Psychoactive Drugs: 50 years of Research. The conference commemorated the 50th anniversary of the original conference held in San Francisco in 1967. Synergetic Press published a limited edition of the Proceedings of both the 1967 and 2017 symposia as a double volume set in 2018.

In the spring of 2019, in collaboration with colleagues in Canada and the U.S., he incorporated a new non-profit, the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy. He emigrated to Canada in the spring of 2019 together with his wife Sheila, and now resides in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

Media interested in interviews and more information may contact Brittany Whitmore at [email protected].

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities issued in connection with the Transaction and the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, expansion of operations. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.