New web app from Celsius expands platform to desktop users

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform announces the launch of its dynamic and innovative web-based application for its industry-leading financial services.

Since its founding in 2017, Celsius has built its pioneering crypto earning and lending brand from a community-centric model. That community, which is quickly approaching nearly 1 million users worldwide, provided the Celsius product team with extensive input and feedback on what the community most desired in a web-based application. The web app allows customers to access Celsius on any device with even more features on a robust, secure and easy-to-use platform. In keeping with the company's founding mission, this product milestone will accelerate and widen the gateway to bringing the next 100 million people into crypto.

"The Celsius Web App is a product highly anticipated by our community," said Nuke Goldstein, CTO of Celsius. "The Celsius team of talented designers, developers, devops, and testers were hard at work for months to design and build the best product experience possible. We listened to many ideas and inputs from our community, and we delivered something really stellar. I'm excited this is finally available for our users worldwide, and even more excited for my team to build the tools that shape and advance the next generation of blockchain-driven financial services."

The Celsius web app can be accessed from any browser by going to app.celsius.network . A number of additional unique features and services are coming soon to the Celsius web app including sign up and account verification, loan requests and loan management, and cryptocurrency purchases.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

