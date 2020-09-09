New Web Benchmarking Widget Motivates Utility Customer "Smart" Decisions

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Grid Research Consortium (SGRC) and Jackson Associates today announced the availability of new Web Widget software to help electric utilities motivate customers to save energy and reduce peak demand and announced publication of a white paper that describes the motivational and cost advantages of this new utility resource.

MAISY Utility Benchmarking Widgets appear as popup windows on a utility's Web site to immediately compare a customer's energy costs and carbon emissions to those of similar customers in their ZIP code. Widgets are easily installed on utility Web sites with a few lines of coding. Widgets do not require any utility customer billing data.

Widget demonstration sessions are available at http://www.maisyenergyapps.com/demo.htm

The white paper, "New Online Benchmarking Widget Motivates Utility Customer "Smart" Decisions", is available at http://www.smartgridresearchconsortium.org/utility_benchmarking_widgets.pdf

"The Widget software and white paper are a response to limited utility customer participation in demand response and energy efficiency programs," said Dr. Jerry Jackson, president of Jackson Associates and Leader of the Smart Grid Consortium. "In 2018, average US utility programs reduced peak demand by only 1 percent and electricity use by less than 1/2 percent which pales in comparison to an NREL potential energy savings estimate of 20 percent."

"We are pleased to offer this customer engagement/motivational software that can be applied by any utility at a low cost right out of the box." The Widgets apply the widely-used Jackson Associates 7+ million US utility customer MAISY Databases to ensure accurate benchmarking.

Customers can identify target energy use percentiles to see how costs and emissions can be reduced.

At the end of each session, customers are offered links to energy-savings suggestions, to utility-specified pages or to other destinations.

Widgets reflect a significant advance in promoting energy and DR savings by using the MAISY databases to provide more accurate, ZIP-level benchmarking analysis.

The SGRC, founded at Texas A&M University in 2010 to apply business case analysis, converted to a consulting organization in 2011. In 2016 SGRC joined with Jackson Associates to focus on new technologies and customer-facing applications. The two organizations have provided support to more than 200 energy industry clients.

Contact: Jerry Jackson

979-204-7821

[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Grid Research Consortium

Related Links

http://www.smartgridresearchconsortium.org

