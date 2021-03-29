New Webinar Series Provides Expert Advice for Engaging Middle School Students in Math

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support middle school math educators with their ongoing instruction, Curriculum Associates is launching a new, nine-part webinar series called Math in the Middle: A Plan to Engage and Motivate Middle School Students. The complimentary series, which kicks off on April 6 and runs until May 4, will provide both teachers and coaches with fresh ideas and practical ways to engage students, increase their motivation, and develop independent mathematical thinkers.

"Teaching is both an art and a science, especially when it comes to teaching middle school math," said Elizabeth Peyser, National Director of Content and Implementation at Curriculum Associates—and one of the featured webinar presenters. "During this formative time in students' lives, it is so important for educators to connect and engage with students during the learning process, while helping them build critical math skills. The upcoming webinars will provide educators with new and impactful strategies they can immediately put into action to help their students succeed."

The Math in the Middle series includes:

Is Your System Working? Rethinking Algebra 1 Acceleration Practices in Middle School on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

on Managing Middle School Math through Reading on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

on Moving Beyond Cross-Multiply and Divide on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

on Don't Mess with the Middle on Thursday, April 15, 2021

on What's Your Angle on Angles? on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

on Success Leaves Clues: Five Lessons to Strengthen MS Math Implementations on Thursday, April 22, 2021

on Fraction Computation on Number Lines on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

on Empower, Engage, and Excite Learning with i-Ready ® Classroom ™ Mathematics on Thursday, April 29, 2021

on "Get Me Outta Here!" Escape Room Math on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

All webinars will be held at 3 p.m. ET and last for 45 minutes.

To learn more and register for the upcoming webinars, visit Cvent.Me/8wdYGG.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.curriculumassociates.com

