New Website, ClassAction-Settlements.com, Launches to Help Businesses Streamline the Process for Receiving Payment from Class Action Settlements

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Settlements, a company that helps businesses search, claim and receive money from class action settlements, today announced the launch of its new website, ClassAction-Settlements.com. Designed to simplify a previously arduous process, ClassAction-Settlements.com helps business owners receive payment from class action settlements through a single, centralized website with no upfront costs.

Stats have shown that the current class action claims filing rate is roughly 10-30%, a range that Class Action Settlements is dedicated to help increase to 80% or higher. To date, the professionals at Class Action Settlements have worked with over 100,000 small- to medium-sized businesses, helping them receive money they are due from class action settlements. The team understands that the traditional process can be time-consuming and cumbersome for business owners, resulting in large sums of money going unclaimed each year.

As many businesses struggle to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, they are looking for hidden assets. By submitting a claim for a class action settlement, business owners can receive additional money that is due to them. Recognizing that many business owners are not aware of current settlements, and in many cases do not have the time or wherewithal to submit a claim, ClassAction-Settlements.com assists with the entire process from start to finish.

"At Class Action Settlements, we recognize that small businesses are the backbone of the United States. Our new website will provide our valued clients with the most transparent and simplified claims process available," said Neil Montesano, chief operating officer for Class Action Settlements. "Not only does the website empower business owners to receive money due to them, but it also streamlines the entire claims process. Launching ClassAction-Settlements.com will provide our clients with the best platform in the industry and encourage business owners to submit claims."

Class Action Settlements strives to help ease the cash flow challenges faced by business owners today, particularly amidst the pandemic. Recognizing that business owners often wait months or even years to receive their share of funds from a class action claim, Class Action Settlements also offers to buy clients' claims at an agreed upon, negotiated price – which will result in an immediate payment to the client.

To check if you're eligible for a settlement, please visit https://classaction-settlements.com/.

ABOUT CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENTS

Class Action Settlements is comprised of a group of professionals who are dedicated to helping business owners search, claim and receive money back from class action settlements. Our team members have helped more than 100,000 small- to medium-sized businesses receive money from antitrust class action settlements. Through our centralized website, we help business owners identify settlements and submit claims. Our mission is to increase the class action claims rate from its current position at less than 30% to 80% or higher. Learn more at https://classaction-settlements.com/.

SOURCE Class Action Settlements

Related Links

http://ClassAction-Settlements.com

