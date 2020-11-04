New Website Offers Local Deals & Discounts to DC Residents

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Life Deals and Coupons has launched a new website, www.citylifedealsandcoupons.com to help consumers find the best local businesses, coupons and events in Washington, DC.

The new website aims to serve both local businesses and consumers providing a valuable resource for the DC community. Now local consumers can easily search and find the best local businesses, while providing local merchants an affordable way to advertise and promote their coupons, deals and events online.

The timing couldn't be better for a site like www.citylifedealsandcoupons.com as more and more customers are starting their search online for local products and services, and online coupons are becoming increasingly popular. "People love saving money. But finding local coupons and deals isn't always easy. Until now. Our mobile-friendly website makes it easy to search and find local businesses and discover amazing offers, not only from your computer, but on the go with any smartphone. Plus it allows local merchants to take control of their marketing and promote themselves online for a fraction of the cost of traditional print advertising" said Jakia Exum who owns and operates the local website.

Small businesses continue to struggle with online marketing. But Ms. Exum hopes to solve that with affordable and simple advertising opportunities on www.citylifedealsandcoupons.com. Merchants pay a small monthly fee to have their business featured on the site. They can then post photos, videos, menus, events and of course coupons with an easy-to-use interface. Sign up is easy and requires no technical experience. "This is exactly what Washington, DC merchants need; simple, affordable and effective local advertising" adds Ms. Exum.

