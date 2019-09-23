New Weekly On-Premise Data Service in Texas for the Spirit Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- yDrink, an independent and family-owned beverage-alcohol data company, announced the release of a new weekly data service for the on-premise spirit industry in the state.

"Tracking this channel has always been a challenge for manufacturers and their distributors," says Yoed Anise, President. "For more than 15 years we've been on a mission to bring visibility to this channel."

yDrink sources weekly data directly from local retailers that sell on-premise in Texas. On launch, the service covered close-to-8,000 accounts representing 2/3 of the state's on-premise Spirit volume.

The company is excited about the speed of service and the new opportunities it presents the industry. "Placements, velocity, and programming can now all be more effectively managed," says Anise.

Weekly data is available to all distributors and suppliers that operate in Texas. Current customers will see weekly data implemented on-top of their Complete subscription. To learn more, visit www.ydrink.net

Media Contact:

Cortney Pena

Email: howdy@ydrink.net

Related Links

Company Homepage

SOURCE yDrink

Related Links

http://www.ydrink.net

