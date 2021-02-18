New Welch's® Juicefuls® Fruit Snacks Making A Splash Across the Nation

New Welch's® Juicefuls® are available in three fruit and juice-filled varieties: Mixed Fruit, Berry Blast and Island Splash.

"We take great pride in bringing consumers new and exciting snacks and are thrilled to officially launch Welch's® Juicefuls® to consumers nationwide," shared Nicole Luisi, Brand Manager for The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. "Welch's® Juicefuls® offers consumers of all ages a unique experience to enjoy a surprising twist on our beloved classic snacks. They feature next level bursts of fruit juice in the centers for added goodness and are a unique and authentic alternative to other snacks. Parents can feel good about serving them, while the entire family will equally enjoy Juicefuls®."

Welch's® Juicefuls® are made with natural flavors and colors from natural sources, and burst with delicious real fruit taste. In addition, Juicefuls® are gluten-free, and are made without preservatives. Welch's® Juicefuls® are available in multiple pack sizes to meet consumer needs, including 6ct boxes with 1oz. pouches for $3.39 and 4oz. peg bags for $2.09, and can be found in the Snacks, Candy and Front-end sections of select retailers with growing distribution throughout 2021.

About The Promotion In Motion Companies

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. ("PIM") is one of the world's largest makers of fruit snacks, fruit rolls, chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times in the past seven years. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including: Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Sour Gummi Worms and much more. PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include Promotion In Motion Canada, Inc., PIM Brands Mexico, S de R, CV, Grupo de Alimentación Promotion In Motion Iberica, S.L., Promotion In Motion UK, Ltd., PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings, LLC, Farmer's Choice Food Brands, PIM Brands, LLC and Pharma In Motion, LLC (makers of supplements, nutraceuticals and OTC pharmaceutical products and food ingredients).

