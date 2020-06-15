New Wi-Fi 6 Bundles from Extreme Networks Help Safely Bring Fans Back to Large Public Venues

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced availability of new, pre-packaged connectivity kits to help sports and entertainment venues accelerate digital transformation efforts and safely bring fans back to stadiums, arenas, ballparks, and racetracks. The Event and Venue Operations (EVO) kits provide venue-optimized, high-density Wi-Fi 6 solutions that will support the rapid roll-out of digital ticketing and touchless payments.

In our "new normal", the sports and entertainment industry must enable new digital processes to meet new and elevated operational and safety requirements. Technologies that help fans feel safe attending live events will be paramount to success. Beyond the pandemic, elevated technology at venues will support a fan experience that is more immersive, interactive, and engaging.

With EVO Kits, colleges, universities, and professional sports organizations can embrace network-enabled digital transformation, starting with digital ticketing and touchless payments. These technologies reduce physical contact while also strengthening fan insights, improving operational efficiencies, and reducing printing costs.

EVO Kits include high performance outdoor Wi-Fi 6 access points to support connectivity requirements for gates, concession stands, and anywhere else touchless transactions occur. With both cloud and on-premises options available, organizations have flexible solutions to support re-entry requirements. Qualified purchases through August 31, 2020 are eligible to receive an Extreme Stadium Network Appliance for just $1 . Promotional rules, terms and conditions apply.

are eligible to receive an Extreme Stadium Network Appliance for just . Promotional rules, terms and conditions apply. Sports and entertainment venues have consistently turned to Extreme to provide connected solutions to improve the digital fan experience. Extreme is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of the NFL, delivering high-density Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 25 NFL teams, and during the past seven Super Bowls. Its solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world, and at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs like that at SUNY .

. Extreme was the first to deliver Wi-Fi 6 solutions across the NFL, MLS, and University Stadiums, with customers including the NFL's Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers; BBVA Stadium, home to Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo and the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash ; West Texas A&M University's Buffalo Stadium, and Carnegie Stadium and Pavilion and The Arena at Leeds Beckett University.

; Buffalo Stadium, and Carnegie Stadium and Pavilion and The Arena at Leeds Beckett University. Extreme's superior technology has been consistently validated by third-party evaluating bodies, including being ranked as the only "Game Changer" in the inaugural Sports Innovation Lab Power Play Index for the fan behavior "Connect."

James Slagle, Assistance Athletics Director – Revenue Generation, University of Florida

"Fans come together at the University of Florida from all over to form one nation - the Gator Nation. We want our fans to know that we are promoting a culture of safety at our events and venues, and we will continue to provide the opportunity for them to stay connected and enjoy a memorable experience. Our Extreme-powered Wi-Fi network provides reliable and secure connectivity on game-day and supports digital ticketing and other critical technologies that will help our fans embrace the new normal of live sports here at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium."

John Brams, Director, Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Extreme Networks

"The sports and entertainment industry has identified many technologies that will enable fans to return to live venues, but these technologies all rely on high-performance Wi-Fi networks to function properly. Extreme offers proven Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics solutions that are purpose-built for the digital demands of high-density stadium environments. Our curated digital ticketing and touchless payment solutions will help customers to focus on building a seamless, safe experience for fans today, and provide a foundation to advance the digital fan experience of tomorrow."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, and ExtremeWireless are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

