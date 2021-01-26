New Wireless Innovation Forum Specification Enables Radio Platforms to Provide Radio Applications with Knowledge of Time

This specification noticeably improves currently available standards for time handling within software defined radios Tweet this

This release is part of the expanding suite of standards developed by the WInnForum for international furtherance and harmonization of SDR standards. It will soon be completed by companion specifications for C++, Software Communications Architecture (SCA) and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) usage, and opens the way for future efforts on other SDR architecture areas.

"Along with the Transceiver Facility (TS-0008), the Time Service Facility complements the suite of WInnForum SDR standards. Having been development by a committed team of experts from North America and Europe it strengthens the WInnForum capability to drive international harmonization and modernization of openly developed and available SDR standards," added Nicollet.

Supported by platinum sponsors NordiaSoft and Thales, WInnForum has several working groups focusing on projects related to SCA, SDR, and Spectrum Innovation. Visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org to learn more.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

