New Women's Health Clinic Adds More High-Quality Care Options for Seattle Area

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason continue to fulfill their commitment to expand women's health care options with a new outpatient obstetric and women's health clinic, Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason. The clinic, located on the Virginia Mason campus in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, will offer convenient access to prenatal care and comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological services beginning Monday, Jan. 20.

This summer, CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason will open a new birth center at Virginia Mason.

"The greater Puget Sound region continues to experience unprecedented growth, creating an increased demand in every specialty," said Ketul J. Patel, chief executive officer of CHI Franciscan. "CHI Franciscan has the largest and most comprehensive women's care program in the state and we are pleased to expand our premier services into Seattle with Virginia Mason to better serve our communities."

The new 3,800 square-foot outpatient obstetric and women's health clinic, located on Level 8 of the Virginia Mason Lindeman Pavilion, 1201 Terry Ave., combines CHI Franciscan's regional leadership in personalized obstetric care with Virginia Mason's focus on quality and innovation. To schedule an appointment, call (206) 287-6300.

"We are pleased to have CHI Franciscan as a partner in expanding women's health services in the Seattle market," said Virginia Mason Chairman and CEO Gary S. Kaplan, MD. "Adding high-quality obstetric services, in conjunction with our existing gynecological program, allows us to offer comprehensive care and continuity to better serve our patients and their families."

In addition to Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason, the two organizations will open a full-service birth center with a Level II Special Care Nursery this summer, called the Virginia Mason Birth Center, an Alliance with CHI Franciscan. The new program will offer personalized birth experiences and easy access to high-quality care for mothers and families throughout the region.

About CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason's Clinical Partnership and Strategic Affiliation

CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason formalized their clinical partnership and strategic affiliation in March 2017. The two organizations remain distinct and separate but work together to expand care services in the region. Virginia Mason joined CHI Franciscan's accountable care organization, Rainier Health Network, to connect patients with more than 3,000 providers available between the two organizations. The two also partner to deliver radiation oncology services at Highline Medical Center in Burien and St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way.

About CHI Franciscan

CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,000 physicians, providers, nurses, and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at 10 acute care hospitals and over 200 primary and specialty care clinics throughout the greater Puget Sound. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; CHI Franciscan Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,200 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women's care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan's mission is to create healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In fiscal year 2018, the organization provided $190 million in community benefit—free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CHIFranciscan , Twitter @CHIFranciscan and Instagram @chi.franciscan or go to our website for information www.chifranciscan.org.

About Virginia Mason Health System

Virginia Mason, founded in 1920, is a nonprofit regional health care system based in Seattle that serves the Pacific Northwest. In the Puget Sound region, the system includes 336-bed Virginia Mason Hospital; a primary and specialty care group practice of more than 500 physicians; outpatient medical facilities and services in Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Edmonds, Federal Way, Kirkland, Issaquah and Lynnwood; and Virginia Mason Institute, which trains health care professionals and others from around the world in the Virginia Mason Production System, an innovative management methodology for continually improving quality, safety and efficiency.

Virginia Mason Health System also includes Virginia Mason Memorial, which has served Yakima Valley in central Washington since 1950.

