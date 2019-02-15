New Workout Studio In Albuquerque Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"Albuquerque is our first New Mexico SPENGA studio and it is off to an incredible start," Roger McGreal, SPENGA Co-Founder. "This active community has already welcomed us with open arms and we're looking forward to giving Albuquerque residents the Best. Workout. Ever."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 4:45 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prices will range from $69 per month for 4X-per month, to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 505-225-2200 or stop by for a personalized tour.

The studio opened on February 18th, 2019. The grand opening for SPENGA of Albuquerque will be Wednesday March 20th, 2019.

SPENGA of Albuquerque is located at 5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite A3, Albuquerque, NM 87120.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 100 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

SOURCE SPENGA

Related Links

http://www.spenga.com

