New Workout Studio In Dayton Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its first location in the state of Ohio.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"Washington Township is a great location for the first SPENGA in the Buckeye State," Mike Morgan, SPENGA Dayton Owner. "I'm very excited to introduce Ohio to this great workout and to continue building the community of SPENGA members who have already joined us on the journey."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $159 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 937-689-0568 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will open its doors on Monday, October 28th, 2019. There will be a grand opening celebration in the weeks to come.

SPENGA of Dayton is located at 1526 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

SOURCE SPENGA

Related Links

http://www.spenga.com

