New Workout Studio In Southlake Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength training and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Southlake, Texas.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

Strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We love the Southlake community and are excited to bring this fantastic workout and beautiful studio fitness experience to the Park Village Shopping Center," Andrea and Brad Bunnett, SPENGA Southlake Franchisees.

SPENGA offers sessions Monday - Thursday from 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Rates start at $79 for 4 sessions/month, $129 for 8 sessions/month and $169 for unlimited sessions.

The studio is set to open Monday, July 27th. Stop by or call the studio at 817-809-8556 to set up a tour or free session.

SPENGA of Southlake is located at 1161 E. Southlake Blvd., #250, Southlake, TX 76092.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, strength training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 300+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

