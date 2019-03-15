New world-class Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital coming to Fairlawn

AKRON, Ohio, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will break ground on its much-anticipated flagship orthopedic hospital this Spring of 2019. The announcement was made following the Fairlawn City Planning Commission's unanimous approval of the final site plan for the replacement orthopedic hospital on Embassy Parkway.

Construction of the new hospital represents a major advancement for the region, providing access to truly world-class orthopedic and reconstructive care right here in the community. The hospital will feature 12 operating rooms, 60 inpatient beds, advanced medical technologies, imaging, and other essential patient support services including Crystal Clinic QuickCare where patients can be seen the same day for orthopedic and sports injuries.

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center CEO, Dr. Ron Suntken and hospital architects HGA and IKM presented comprehensive plans and drawings of the new state-of-the-art hospital to the Planning Commission at its regularly scheduled Thursday, March 14 evening meeting. Plans thoughtfully captured valuable community input that had been collected over several months.

"On behalf of Crystal Clinic's more than 1,000 outstanding medical care professionals, we are excited to bring this advanced, state-of-the-art new hospital to the local communities and to the greater region we serve. Our unwavering commitment to provide world-class orthopedic care, renowned surgeons, top medical professionals, and advanced procedures and technology continues to earn Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center national ranking and distinction. We are grateful for the mutually supportive and collaborative relationships with the communities we serve and we thank the Fairlawn Planning Commission," stated Dr. Suntken.

Chief Nursing and Operations Officer Holli Cholley, RN, BSN, M.B.A. expanded on the distinctions of this new facility. "Our mission is to provide the quality of care that people have come to expect from our physicians and clinical staff in an environment that is designed around the needs of our patients and the loved ones who care for them. This new hospital will be a destination facility like no other in Northeast Ohio. Family waiting rooms and patient rooms will feel more like a comfortable hotel than a traditional hospital. This new facility will bring true 'hospitality' to the hospital experience for patients and their families."

Specific to the hospital's clinical enhancements, Ms. Cholley added, "In our surgical and imaging areas, we will have state-of-the-art technology and equipment to complement our physicians' ability to diagnose and perform surgical procedures. The impressive facilities and advancements found in this new hospital design further demonstrate our commitment to providing exceptional care for those in the community, while also growing as one of the top orthopedic health systems in the nation."

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Crystal Clinic) is a top-ranked orthopedic surgical, and plastic and reconstructive surgical health system dedicated to superior care and treatment of conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, including bones, joints, muscles, tendons, skin and related tissues.

Located in Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic operates 12 locations including two surgical facilities and 10 outpatient clinics. Employing over 1,000 top medical professionals, Crystal Clinic is a physician-owned hospital system comprised of renowned Board-Certified surgeons.

Crystal Clinic is consistently recognized for providing outstanding patient care and earns critical distinction locally and nationally. It is ranked #1 in Northeast Ohio and # 15 in the nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery by the CareChex National Quality Rating Database (NQRD) of America's Top-Quality Hospitals (2018). The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded CCOC a five-star rating for Overall Hospital Quality (2016) and is the only orthopedic hospital to receive this rating in Northeast Ohio. The Joint Commission has awarded Crystal Clinic with its acclaimed disease-specific certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic is the only hospital in Ohio and one of only 13 in the nation that has earned certifications in those four specific orthopedic areas. For more information, visit CrystalClinic.com.

