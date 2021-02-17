New World Medical: Elegant Next-Generation KDB GLIDE Now Commercially Available

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Medical, a global medical device company focused on glaucoma treatment, today announced the launch of the KDB GLIDE® device for advanced excisional goniotomy treatment of glaucoma. The KDB GLIDE, which was registered with the FDA in October 2020, is now commercially available to ophthalmic surgeons across the U.S. looking for refined, precise performance during their excisional goniotomy procedure.

"At New World Medical, we are thrilled to offer surgeons the new KDB GLIDE. The Kahook Dual Blade made goniotomy markedly easier, and now feedback from surgeons who use it every day has guided the development of this smooth, elegant and precise next-generation device," said Raymond Kong, Chief Commercial Officer at New World Medical. "Surgeons appreciate the enhanced experience, but glaucoma patients are the ultimate recipients of KDB GLIDE's improvements that allow their surgeons better options for treating their condition."

Excisional goniotomy is a long-established procedure in which a segment of the diseased trabecular meshwork is removed, which facilitates the flow of aqueous into collector channels of the eye, thus alleviating intraocular pressure. Because goniotomy is appropriate for mild, moderate and severe glaucoma, as a stand-alone procedure or in combination with cataract surgery, more than 4.5 million glaucoma1 patients in the U.S. alone are suitable candidates.

The exceptionally successful Kahook Dual Blade family of devices has set a gold standard as accurate, cost-effective solutions for excisional goniotomy. The device's proprietary ramp facilitates lifting and stretching the trabecular meshwork, while the dual blades penetrate the trabecular meshwork and create parallel incisions for precise, controlled excision. New features in the KDB GLIDE device reinforce these important strengths: a rounded heel, tapered sides, and smaller footplate deliver optimal interface with the canal of Schlemm, permitting precise excision with the instrument's proprietary dual blades, even in variable anatomy.

"The advantage of the Kahook Dual Blade always has been that it treats pathways of resistance as it smoothly cleaves two areas of the trabecular meshwork, creating a clean strip that minimizes fibrosis and closure over time," said Nathan Radcliffe, MD, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, New York. "The KDB GLIDE's foot plate is uniquely designed to fit into the canal of Schlemm, so it can move even more easily through the canal without causing damage, for a graceful and uncomplicated procedure."

Blake Williamson, MD, Williamson Eye Center, Baton Rouge, added, "Some studies have shown that the Schlemm canal undergoes morphological changes as people age, including narrowing.2 I'm excited to use the KDB GLIDE because its tapered sides and smaller footplate will enable us to smoothly move the device through the canal and remove tissue cleanly, even in cases where the anatomy is narrow or irregular."

To purchase the KDB GLIDE in the United States, physicians can contact their local New World Medical Sales Consultant or visit www.newworldmedical.com for more information.

About New World Medical

New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, who was determined to develop, manufacture, and market cutting-edge medical devices to alleviate ophthalmic ailments globally. New World Medical's mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity and achieves this through partnerships with surgeons and eye care professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the burden of blindness around the globe.

The company's product portfolio includes its flagship devices, the market-leading glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve; the newest valveless glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed ClearPath®, the Kahook Dual Blade®, which is used for goniotomy procedures to excise trabecular meshwork via an ab interno approach; and now the newest member of the KDB® family, the KDB GLIDE®. To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or their innovative product line, please visit https://www.newworldmedical.com.

