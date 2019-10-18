New Wrap to Promote Auto Technician Training

Automotive technician training will receive some nationwide attention this weekend thanks to a new car wrap that will be on display at the AAA Texas National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) FallNationals this weekend.

Western Technical College is sponsoring the red, white and blue wrap for the Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat that will be driven by Matt Hagan during the three-day event in Ennis, Texas. Western Technical opened in 1970 and is based in El Paso, Texas. This is the first time the college has undertaken a racing sponsorship. The wrap, which also features the Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) logo, is designed to draw attention to the need for training qualified automotive technicians. Western Technical is part of the Mopar CAP program, which offers service technician courses through 100 certified training institutions, such as universities, colleges, community colleges and technical centers. The curriculum is designed to help prepare and match students with job openings at FCA dealerships while they are pursuing their degrees. There are more than 9,000 active students enrolled in the Mopar CAP program.

"Western Tech is proud to partner with Mopar and DSR in bringing attention to the incredible nationwide need for trained and qualified automotive technicians," Brad Kuykendall, Western Technical Chief Executive Officer, said. "We have graduates and interns working for FCA dealerships nationwide, as well as on DSR teams. The reality is that many more technicians are needed. We hope that this partnership with Western Tech, Mopar and DSR will pique more interest in the field and help us train and bring more technicians into an amazing industry."

There are an estimated 750,000 auto technicians working nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Another 46,000 will need to be hired between 2019 and 2026 to meet increased demand.

"The teamwork exhibited by Western Technical to promote auto technician training is important, especially when it comes to racing," said Keith Yancy, Director of the FCA Performance Institute, which oversees Mopar CAP. "Parents and students see for themselves the vital role auto technicians play in the automotive landscape. Whether they are in the racing pits or a dealership, Mopar CAP students can look forward to a rewarding career in an exciting and challenging industry servicing our world-class vehicles."

