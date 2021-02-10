New Year Brings Changes for The Equita Group

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Brennan, CEO of The Equita Group – an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife") – has announced key leadership changes affecting the Equita Final Expenses Services (EFES) division, as well as important developments for the Equita call-center platform, MACC Insurance Services.

Chase Urich has assumed the role of president of EFES. He started with the company approximately 14 years ago as an outbound marketer and his career progressed steadily with Urich attaining the position of vice president of Sales in 2015. A seasoned leader in the insurance business vertical, Urich has built strong relationships with agents and carriers alike.

As president, Urich will focus on talent development, brand-awareness, and leadership growth within the organization. In addition, Urich will look to enhance the client value proposition by promoting Medicare Advantage inside of the Final Expense distribution channel.

"I am very proud of the hard work Chase has put in over the years, and I am very excited to give him the opportunity to take this company to next level," Brennan said.

Commenting on his promotion, Urich said, "I am both thankful and excited about what this opportunity holds. Having been here since the inception of the company, EFES has been a huge part of my life for almost 14 years. We will continue to raise the bar in sales, service and the overall agent experience as we progress forward. Exciting times are ahead."

Brennan also announced that Ryan Caras, formerly EFES Vice President of Recruiting, has taken on a new role as EFES Vice President of Direct Sales. Caras will work to build sales distribution through the Elite, Impact and Free lead-generation programs. Additionally, he will seek to develop and grow new agency builders within the direct channel.

About The Equita Group

The Equita Group was founded in 1986 by a group of insurance professionals who wanted to provide a platform which made it possible for anyone with a strong work ethic to become successful in the insurance industry. For over eighteen years, the company's focus was in retirement and estate planning, though they have since evolved into one of the largest marketing organizations in the country. Doing business in over forty-two states, The Equita Group is a member of the AmeriLife family of companies. Visit www.theequitagroup.com for more information.

