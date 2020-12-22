New Yellowfin Release Puts Data Stories in the Hands of Many

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has today released version 9.4 with several new enhancements that expand the ability to share Stories and valuable insights more widely, and deliver greater consistency and governance in the user experience when building dashboards and reports. For the full list of enhancements, please visit here: https://www.yellowfinbi.com/campaign/yellowfin-9-whats-new

The product vision for Yellowfin 9 has been all about helping organizations build, design and embed stunning analytical experiences with actionable dashboards, augmented analytics and data storytelling – and in all of these areas, providing high ease-of-use for admins, analysts and users. With a bevy of useful additions and fixes that refine the major feature releases before it, Yellowfin 9.4 is a great time to upgrade analytics platforms for software companies and enterprises alike.

Five key areas of enhancement in Yellowfin 9.4 include:

Export to PDF now includes over 20 display, font and style fixes, AES 256-encryption, a new option to automatically email long-running PDF exports when finished, and an option to save Stories to PDF so users can share their insights outside the platform.





now includes over 20 display, font and style fixes, AES 256-encryption, a new option to automatically email long-running PDF exports when finished, and an option to save Stories to PDF so users can share their insights outside the platform. JavaScript API now includes support for Yellowfin Stories, meaning Stories are embeddable with a link that your developers can include on a website page, intranet portal or web app for easier sharing of Stories among your internal staff and users.





now includes support for Yellowfin Stories, meaning Stories are embeddable with a link that your developers can include on a website page, intranet portal or web app for easier sharing of Stories among your internal staff and users. Kerberos Authentication is now available as an option when installing the Yellowfin repository database into Oracle or connecting to Oracle as a data source for analytics.





is now available as an option when installing the Yellowfin repository database into Oracle or connecting to Oracle as a data source for analytics. New Super Users role function now allows administrators to easily manage any user account's public and private content, ensuring all content is always accessible and reusable, regardless of future changes in staff and user credentials.





now allows administrators to easily manage any user account's public and private content, ensuring all content is always accessible and reusable, regardless of future changes in staff and user credentials. Share Stories everywhere as the guest user role is now able to share public Stories with users outside of the platform.

Plus numerous refinements to the user interface including when building dashboards or migrating them between Yellowfin instances.

Yellowfin 9.4 - How to get started

Yellowfin has packed many more upgrades into the 9.4 release that improve the analytics experience for all users.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, please visit us at www.yellowfinbi.com .

