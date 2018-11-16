New YMCA Aquatic Center to be Built on Northern Neck

"Residents of the Northern Neck are surrounded by rivers and waterways, so it is critically important that we have an appropriate venue for children and families to learn to be safe in and around the water," said Paul Sciacchitano, who led the volunteer campaign for the project.

"The aquatic center will be named in honor of the Monroe Family of Irvington, who were major donors for the project," noted Sciacchitano. "The Monroe Family Aquatic Center, dedicated by Doug and Kit Monroe, will be a unique center in the Northern Neck and surrounding regions, providing a legacy of water safety, water fitness and water play to people of all ages for generations to come."

The indoor center will include:

A six-lane, 25-yard pool designed for competitive swimming events for club, high school and masters swim teams

Deck seating for 150 people

An ADA accessible ramp into the pool

A large shallow end for water aerobics, therapy, learn-to-swim and other programs offered by the YMCA

A deep end for competitive swimming starts and lifeguard certification programs

Perimeter gutter design for a cleaner pool and less turbulence for competitive swimming

"Pauline 'Pim' Montgomery of Heathsville is a lead donor for the outdoor facility that will be named in her honor," said Mark Favazza, center executive for the Northern Neck Family YMCA. "Pim has a passion to support young families and says the smiles and laughter of children provided the motivation for her commitment to the project. She gave so all children in our community will have access to the fun and benefits of the water and learn water safety in a beautiful and welcoming setting."

Amenities of the Pauline "Pim" Montgomery Family Pool include a "beach-style" entry to make it accessible for even the youngest child. A double-turn, two-story tall water slide with a safe splashdown area will provide fun for children and adults of all sizes and shapes. Fenced for safety and designed with beautiful green spaces, the outdoor area, complete with lounge chairs and shaded tables, will provide a fun and accessible water space where families can play and enjoy time together.

Guernsey Tingle Architects of Williamsburg will serve as the design firm for the entire aquatic center complex, and Connemara Corporation of the Northern Neck will serve as the general contractor. The project is expected to be complete by late August 2019.

"We are pleased to have regional and local firms involved in a project of this scope," noted Sciacchitano. "This YMCA complex, housing The Monroe Family Aquatic Center and the Pauline 'Pim' Montgomery Family Pool, will become a meaningful family destination and provide people of all ages with enjoyment, opportunities to improve their fitness and learn water safety."

Information about donating to the aquatic project is available by calling the Northern Neck Family YMCA at 804-435-0223.

About the Y

The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 21 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. Peninsulaymca.org

SOURCE Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA

Related Links

https://www.peninsulaymca.org

