New York Academy of Sciences opens nominations for 2022 Innovators in Science Award in Gastroenterology

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS) has opened nominations for the 2022 Innovators in Science Award, which will recognize significant achievement among early-career and senior scientists in the field of gastroenterology. This marks the first time scientists engaged in transformative research in gastroenterology will be eligible for the award, administered by NYAS and sponsored by Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

The program accepts nominations from eligible research institutions around the world to recognize the work of a promising early-career scientist and an outstanding senior scientist. Winners in each category will receive an unrestricted award of US$200,000 for having distinguished themselves for the creativity and impact of their research.

NYAS is accepting nominations through May 27, 2021, from more than 400 international universities and academic institutions, select government-affiliated and non-profit research institutions and the program's Scientific Advisory Council, composed of renowned science and technology leaders. Candidates must be nominated by their institution and may not be self-nominated.

A judging panel composed of scientists, clinicians and international experts in gastroenterology will determine the two winners based on the quality, impact, novelty and promise of their research. They will be announced in January and honored at the 2022 Innovators in Science Award ceremony and symposium, scheduled for March 28-29, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan, as health and travel conditions allow.

"After one of the most challenging years of our time, recognizing and celebrating advancements in science is more important than ever," said Nicholas B. Dirks, Ph.D., president and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences. "The world is seeing firsthand how innovative science and thinking can improve human health, and we are committed to honoring those who are leading the way. The Innovators in Science Award salutes ground-breaking researchers who have developed science-based solutions to debilitating diseases, improving quality of life for people all over the world."

Since its inception, the Innovators in Science Award has focused on acknowledging outstanding research and contributions in fields of medicine aligned with Takeda's core therapeutic areas. The inaugural award recognized neuroscience discovery, followed the next year by regenerative medicine, rare disease research in 2020 and the latest on research in gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Recent research shows that 20-40% of adults worldwide are affected by at least one functional gastrointestinal disorder, which can dramatically impact quality of life.

Nominations may be submitted by representatives from the nominating institution through the Innovators in Science Award website via its online submission platform: https://innovatorsinscienceaward.smapply.io. Please refer to the guidelines and FAQ sections for other details on eligibility, nomination materials and the selection process.

About the New York Academy of Sciences

The New York of Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM related fields. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers. Please visit us online at www.nyas.org.

Media contact

Roger Torda

Director of communications, New York Academy of Sciences

[email protected]

SOURCE New York Academy of Sciences