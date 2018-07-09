New York-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Second Annual Fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
All lemonade sales at local restaurants to fund childhood cancer research
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
After a successful inaugural fundraiser in 2017, the 26 New York-area Chick-fil-A® Restaurants in New York City, Southern Connecticut, Long Island, Northern New Jersey and Jersey Shore will host a second annual Lemonade Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 14 in support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Last year, this initiative raised more than $28,000, an amount that the company is hopeful to exceed in 2018 with the help of local communities. Once again, the restaurants will donate 100 percent of regular lemonade sales during the event to the nonprofit, a national foundation dedicated to raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to support a great cause," said Michael Thornton, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Paramus Park Mall. "The overwhelmingly positive response from our first fundraiser has inspired us to once again invite the community to come out and enjoy a lemonade in support of this amazing organization. Every cup of lemonade sold will help fund research in the effort to end childhood cancer."
Liz and Jay Scott founded Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation – with a mission to find a cure for all children battling cancer – after their daughter Alex fought cancer as a young girl. Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on her first birthday, Alex held her first lemonade stand at four-years-old with her older brother to help raise money for doctors treating children with cancer. Together, they raised $2,000 for the hospital that provided her treatment, and Alex continued to hold lemonade stand fundraisers annually, attracting national media attention and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research. Alex passed away at the age of eight, one week after she raised more than $1 million to help find a cure for the disease that would take her life.
"We couldn't be more excited that Chick-fil-A is once again raising funds and awareness for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation during Childhood Cancer Awareness month," said Liz Scott, the mother of Alex and co-CEO of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "The generosity of Chick-fil-A customers is phenomenal, and the reason that we are moving closer to achieving the dream of my daughter Alex, a cure for all kids with cancer."
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded 800 grants at 135 institutions – from early stage innovative research all the way through to lifesaving clinical trials for kids with cancer. Countless families have benefited from the services made possible by the organization. For more information about Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit alexslemonade.org.
WHEN:
Friday, Sept. 14
Restaurant open to close. Hours vary by restaurant.
WHERE:
All participating New York-area restaurants in the Tri-State area, including New York City, Southern Connecticut, Long Island, Northern New Jersey and Jersey Shore. Call your local restaurant to confirm participation.
New York
37th and 6th
1000 Avenue of the Americas
New York
NY
10018-5440
46th and 6th
1180 Avenue of the Americas
New York
NY
10036-8401
42nd and Madison
50 E 42nd St
New York
NY
10017-5457
Fulton Street
144 Fulton Street
New York
NY
10038-2505
Queens Center Mall
9015 Queens Blvd
Elmhurst
NY
11373-4910
Port Jefferson
5184 Nesconset Hwy
Port Jefferson Station
NY
11776-1302
Hicksville
1401 Broadway Mall
Hicksville
NY
11801-2715
Commack
656 Commack Rd
Commack
NY
1725-5404
New Jersey
Menlo Park Mall
55 Parsonage Rd
Edison
NJ
08837-2499
Woodbridge Center
434 Woodbridge Ctr
Woodbridge
NJ
07095-1305
St. Georges Ave
1040 US Highway 1 N
Woodbridge
NJ
07095-2507
Union Township
2319 US Highway 22 W
Union
NJ
07083-8517
Paramus Park
2065 Paramus Park Mall
Paramus
NJ
07652-3536
Garden State Plaza
1 Garden State Plz
Paramus
NJ
07652-2417
Teterboro
Industrial Avenue & Route 46
Teterboro
NJ
07608-1120
Flemington
287 US Highway 202/31 S
Flemington
NJ
08822-3458
Brick Township
522 Route 70
Brick
NJ
08723-4014
Howell
4881 Us Highway 9
Howell
NJ
07731-3749
Monmouth Mall
180 State Route 35
Eatontown
NJ
07724-2023
Freehold Raceway Mall
3710 Us Highway 9
Freehold
NJ
07728-4812
Phillipsburg
1194 US Highway 22
Phillipsburg
NJ
08865-4117
Newport Centre
30 Mall Dr W
Jersey City
NJ
07310-1615
Englewood
2 Nathaniel Place
Englewood
NJ
07631-2735
Connecticut
Danbury Fair Mall
7 Backus Avenue
Danbury
CT
06810
Brookfield
156 Federal Rd
Brookfield
CT
06804-2515
Norwalk
467 Connecticut Ave
Norwalk
CT
06854-1710
