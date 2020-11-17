New York Auto Show Releases 10-year Study On Contributions To US Auto Sales
Attendees Consistently Use Show to Shop and Add Brands
Nov 17, 2020, 09:53 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On average the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) delivers 628,000 attendee households each year, including an average 449,000 12-month intender households, according to a study by Foresight Research. Equally important, the report reveals that more than half of new-vehicle buyer households attending the Show said their auto show experience influenced their vehicle purchase decision.
Foresight examined data from the past 10 years analyzing Show attendance, demographics, media influence, value and purchase influence of the event.
The report also includes data on the importance of auto shows across the country and reveals that shows are most influential marketing channel for attendees, ahead of digital, television, direct marketing, branded drive events and others.
The Foresight report also found that in New York over the past decade:
- 319,000 new vehicle buyers attend NYIAS each year
- Of those buyers 205,000 of them said the show influenced their purchase decision
- 83% of attendees said that shopping was their motivation to attend
- 229,000 brands are added to shoppers' lists each year after visiting
- Hours spent at the Show has steadily increased to 4.75 hours (in 2019)
"No other marketing tool supplies automakers with the volume, reach, depth or impact that auto shows do", said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show. "Attendees not only want to look at cars, but they want to be informed and engaged during the experience."
Schienberg added: "There's a reason why auto shows have been around for 120 years. It's because they work."
Dealers agree. According to NADA's Dealer Attitude Study, 77% of dealers in auto show markets say their franchise brands' absence from an auto show would hurt customer awareness, 70% say it would drive down dealership traffic, and 69% say it would depress retail sales.
Click here for the complete report, A Decade of Delivering Results: 10-Year Review of the NYIAS Contributions' to U.S. Auto Sales.
