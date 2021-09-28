New York Bariatric Group Acquires Long Island Bariatric, PLLC

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYBG, the leading bariatric practice with offices throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, acquires Long Island Bariatrics, PLLC, an independent bariatric practice with a strong presence in eastern Long Island, NY. As Long Island Bariatric, PLLC joins NYBG, it will extend its service line to include the all-inclusive bariatric one-day clearance, which expedites a required workup towards weight loss surgery.

This acquisition of a private practice for NYBG represents a step towards making bariatric weight loss accessible to patients, while still upholding quality care principles by which the group was founded. NYBG surgeons have been recipients of multiple national awards and distinctions for advancing bariatric procedures. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Mehta and her team in Riverhead," said Dr. Shawn Garber, founder, and CEO of the New York Bariatric Group.

Long Island Bariatric, PLLC founder, Dr. Paayal Mehta, will be joining the distinguished NYBG team of 20 surgeons. She will bring 25 years of bariatric experience, having performed over 4,000 procedures. "We enthusiastically embrace this new relationship," says Dr. Mehta, "it allows us to expand resources to best serve our patients on their journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle." Dr. Mehta will be joined by Dr. Anish Shah who is fellowship trained in minimally invasive general and bariatric surgery. Together with NYBG, the group will now have the combined experience of over 25,000 successful procedures.

New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in the tri-state area. Weight loss procedures include the Gastric Balloons, LAP-BAND© Adjustable Gastric Band, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric bypass. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity.

NYBG accepts most insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife.com

SOURCE New York Bariatric Group

Related Links https://bariatric.stopobesityforlife.com

Press Contact:

Megan DiGregorio

Director of Marketing and Business Development

Email: [email protected]

New York Bariatric Group

www.StopObesityForLife.com

800-633-8446

SOURCE New York Bariatric Group

Related Links

http://www.nybg.com

