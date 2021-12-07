New York Bariatric Group Affiliates with Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery

Dec 07, 2021, 13:34 ET
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery of Arkansas has become affiliated with New York Bariatric Group and New You Bariatric Group (together NYBG).
NYBG, the leading bariatric practice in the country with offices throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, has become affiliated with Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery. NYBG and Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery are part of the New You Bariatric Group family, an MSO that specializes in providing non-clinical support to bariatric practices. The affiliation expands the NYBG footprint into Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma. Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery features the only group of fellowship-trained bariatric and advanced laparoscopic surgeons in Arkansas and Oklahoma. NYBG is excited to welcome such an experienced group of surgeons to the NYBG family.
NYBG has grown to be a team of expert, innovative surgeons who help thousands of people find the weight loss success they wanted. NYBG surgeons have been recipients of multiple national awards and distinctions for advancing bariatric procedures. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Roller and his talented team of providers," said Dr. Shawn Garber, founder, and CEO of the New York Bariatric Group.
Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery founder, Dr. Joshua Roller, one of the most experienced bariatric surgeons in the country, and his team, will be joining the acclaimed NYBG team of 21 bariatric surgeons. The practice brings 14 years of bariatric surgical experience, having performed over 10,000 bariatric surgical procedures. "This is a very exciting time for us. Two of the best bariatric surgical groups in the country are coming together and will now able to help patients on the national level. We think this affiliation will be great for patients around the country."
New York Bariatric Group
New York Bariatric Group is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in the tri-state area. Weight loss procedures include the Gastric Balloons, LAP-BAND© Adjustable Gastric Band, duodenal switch, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric bypass. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity.
NYBG accepts most insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife.com
