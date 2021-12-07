New York Bariatric Group Affiliates with Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery Tweet this

NYBG has grown to be a team of expert, innovative surgeons who help thousands of people find the weight loss success they wanted. NYBG surgeons have been recipients of multiple national awards and distinctions for advancing bariatric procedures. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Roller and his talented team of providers," said Dr. Shawn Garber, founder, and CEO of the New York Bariatric Group.

Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery founder, Dr. Joshua Roller, one of the most experienced bariatric surgeons in the country, and his team, will be joining the acclaimed NYBG team of 21 bariatric surgeons. The practice brings 14 years of bariatric surgical experience, having performed over 10,000 bariatric surgical procedures. "This is a very exciting time for us. Two of the best bariatric surgical groups in the country are coming together and will now able to help patients on the national level. We think this affiliation will be great for patients around the country."

New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in the tri-state area. Weight loss procedures include the Gastric Balloons, LAP-BAND© Adjustable Gastric Band, duodenal switch, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric bypass. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity.

NYBG accepts most insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife.com

