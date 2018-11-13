New York-Based Four Hundred™ Appoints Tony Shepherd Chief Executive Officer

Headquartered in New York City, Four Hundred™ is redefining luxury. From its inception, Tony Abrams' strategy comprised combining quality service and limited membership for a select group of carefully curated individuals and families around the U.S. Four Hundred™️ serves some of the most important, respected and high-profile members of society from the fields of technology, business, entertainment, sports and media, and today they stand as leaders in the field.

"I wanted to find someone with a similar 'Stop at Nothing' business ethos. Someone who understands the importance of balancing service, product and consistency in the luxury, high touch space" said founder, Tony Abrams. "Having known "Shep" for some time, I feel I've found the perfect partner to help take this company to the next level. He knows this sector incredibly well and has a proven track record of success in the world of bespoke optics and service to an affluent market.

Shepherd is keen to create opportunities to service the current member base more efficiently, especially with new technology, and to introduce additional products and services, expand the verticals presently serviced by Four Hundred™️, look for strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and build a framework to support independent travel consultants.

"Tony Abrams and I share more in common than a first name. We are both passionate about service and luxury and will do all possible to build on what he has already created. This an exciting time in the life of the company, and I can't think of a finer group of people to work with."

About Tony Shepherd

Holding dual British/American nationality, Shepherd possesses an expansive background in hospitality, education, travel and luxury services. Having helped guide Protravel International for 25 years to become one of the largest independent luxury travel management companies in the U.S., he then moved on to Virtuoso Ltd, the world's largest luxury travel consortium. During his 3-year tenure he opened 17 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and expanded their agency network by over 75 locations and 1,500 travel advisors. He holds advanced level degrees in hospitality management.

About Four Hundred™️,

Founded in 2007 by Tony Abrams, Four Hundred™️ is an intimate, membership-based community consisting of innovators, visionaries, and pioneers of industry. We focus on enhancing our members' lives through a holistic and high-touch approach to service. We work tirelessly to develop an understanding of our members' lifestyle preferences and needs and strategically collaborate to help them fulfill their short- and long-term goals. We work every day to spread our global footprint across the world of hospitality to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to our members that inspire, challenge and expand the realm of possibilities.

