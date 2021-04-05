New York-Based SAB Capital Arranges the Sale and Acquisition Financing of a Net Lease Office Property in Denver, CO Tweet this

When asked how the net lease office market is performing, Padula had this to say:

"The adoption of the 'Net Lease' structure in the small to midsize office space over the last few years has essentially created a new asset class which merges the diversity and longevity of a multi-tenant property, with the ease of management of a traditional net lease property. This tranche of the office market, especially in core markets such as Denver, Dallas, Nashville etc., has proved to be an incredibly stable and resilient asset class throughout the pandemic, as these spaces offer a much safer return to the workplace than downtown highrises. Investor demand remains incredibly high for this product type as investors seek to diversify their portfolios, while remaining in core markets."

On the financing side, Miguel had this to say:

"This was a challenging and exciting financing request to tackle as we crafted a story that spoke to the strength of the asset's location, its tenancy in a post-pandemic world, and the sponsor's experience. Following a strategic approach, we were able to successfully garner multiple quotes for our client to pick from."

