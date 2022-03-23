New York CineFest Rolls Out the Red Carpet to Celebrate Indie Cinema in May

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York CineFest welcomes dozens of independent films, short and feature length, to the inaugural year of the international film festival from May 13th to the 15th at the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in Chelsea. Films of all genres will represent including documentaries.

The in-person celebration will open on May 12th with a red-carpet reception and will cap the festivities with an awards show recognizing excellence in a dozen categories.

New York CineFest Promo 2022 New York CineFest Poster

Selections will be announced early April and will include the work of local artists as well as films from many parts of the world. Nightly networking events will offer all filmmakers a chance to connect, support each other, and put a spotlight on the global independent film community.

About New York CineFest

New York CineFest is the sister festival to the NoHo CineFest in Los Angeles, which has been running since 2014 and has established itself as a major leader in supporting artists.

