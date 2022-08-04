New York City-based MELD Advertising Opens Office in Dubai

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MELD Advertising has opened a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After building a client list that includes Cigna, Farmers Insurance, MetLife, and Weight Watchers, MELD Advertising, based in New York City, has expanded to the Middle East, opening an office at the Silver Tower in the DMCC Free Zone.

Derek Wood, CEO and Executive Creative Director, said, "Choosing Dubai to open our second office was easy. One of our oldest clients is here. In recent years, we've been doing deeply strategic work with them. It's a great relationship that allows us to expand our offerings. I also chose Dubai because of all the innovation happening in the UAE and throughout the GCC. From infrastructure to technology, the advances being made in the Middle East are jaw-dropping. There is a ton of opportunity here.

Monika Nagarsheth, Lead Strategist and Operations Director, added, "While insurance, financial services, and health and wellness are our core strengths, the team has deep experience in a wide range of categories – from pharmaceuticals and technology to real estate and tourism. The Middle East is a great place to expand our roster of clients."

About MELD

MELD Advertising was built on a foundation that focuses on humanity, transparency, and strong ethics. The team is composed of seasoned professionals from every discipline, offering expertise in creative and content, strategy, technology and analytics, engagement and influence, and media. Visit meldadvertising.com .

