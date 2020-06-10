New York City Celebrates NYC Dance Week 2020: A 10-Day Virtual Festival Celebrating Dance and Encouraging Global Participation in Dance, Wellness and Movement June 11-20

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Dance Week invites everyone to participate in the 16th annual festival which celebrates dance, wellness and movement June 11-20. This year, as the world has changed, Dance Week is also proud to announce the 2020 festival is virtual and highlights dance and wellness studios from not only New York City but from around the globe. Dance Week invites everyone with an ability to access the internet to participate in dance classes, workshops, performances and more.

The festival engages the community and families to experience dance, encouraging them to live active, healthy lifestyles. The organization moves beyond traditional dance forms to teach participants how all dance genres benefit mind, body and spirit. Additionally, throughout the year, Dance Week promotes dance studios and companies through newsletters, projects, dance/fitness events and partnerships.

NYC Dance Week founder Tasha Norman, former athlete, gymnast and dancer and past president of the National Association of Women Business Owners-NYC, believes dance is "hot" right now. For all who want to try a dance class, experience different types of dance styles, dance every day or just learn how to move or incorporate dance into a home exercise routine, NYC Dance Week will have something for everyone.

NYC Dance Week has various components to pique the interests of its diverse dance and wellness following:

NYC Dance Week Senior Producer Aileen R. Malogan and Producer Pooja Uberoi are excited to share curated dance classes from prestigious studios, including Fred Astaire NY Midtown, Harlem Dance Club, Ikigai USA, LifeSpan Pilates, M Dance & Fitness and Power Pilates Live.

NYC10 Dance Initiative, led by Pooja Uberoi and co-curated by Benjamin Briones, is New York City's premier exhibition of new and emerging dance companies by showcasing their new repertoire. Virtual performances are followed with a review from distinguished dance directors and Q&A from the audience.

Dancer For A Day program, led by Jennifer Dublin, offers dance classes of various genres to introduce young students to dance techniques. DFAD students will also participate in a healthy cooking demo and a virtual performance followed by an in-depth talk-back with an NYC10 dance company.

A virtual flash mob choreographed by Katie Barlow Dance Projects will be held on June 18, 2020.

NYC Dance Week will end the festival with a closing party on June 20, 2020, hosted by House of Yes.

Schedules for events and further details can be found at http://www.nycdanceweek.org.

Sponsors of NYC Dance Week are Westgate Hotels, David Resnick & Associates and Peridance Connect.

For more information or JPEGS, contact Jennifer Dublin at [email protected].

New York City Dance Week is powered by FitEngine, Inc.

http://www.nycdanceweek.org

