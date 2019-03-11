New York City Hip Hop Collective Beast Coast Confirms 'Escape From New York Tour'; Releases First-Ever Collaborative Track
Mar 12, 2019, 13:44 ET
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beast Coast, the NYC Hip Hop collective comprised of Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era (featuring Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly, and Powers Pleasant) and The Underachievers, confirms their Escape From New York Tour. The tour is inspired by the 10-member supergroup's original historic Beast Coast Tour in 2013. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour will officially kick off in Seattle, WA on July 23, and make stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, and more before wrapping August 25 in Baltimore. Official tour dates are in addition to already-announced Red Rocks show on April 13, as well as festival plays at NYC's Governors Ball and Miami's Rolling Loud.
Yesterday, Beast Coast released their highly anticipated first-ever collaborative track "Left Hand" off of their upcoming project. The hypnotic metronomic beat on "Left Hand" provides a propulsive backdrop as the 10 MCs cypher from verse to verse. The song was co-produced by Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 15 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 1pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Artist presale starts Wednesday, March 13 at 10am local with password LEFTHAND. More information at www.joeybadass.com and www.thegloriousdead.com.
Beast Coast has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will help fund music and arts projects from Brooklyn public school teachers on DonorsChoose.org
Beast Coast 'Escape From New York' North American Tour
Saturday, April 13 - MORRISON, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Sunday, May 12 - MIAMI, FL - Rolling Loud Festival*
Sunday, May 26 - ST. PAUL, MN - Soundset Festival*
Sunday, June 2 - NEW YORK, NY - Governors Ball*
Tuesday, July 23 - SEATTLE, WA - WAMU Theatre
Thursday, July 25 - VANCOUVER, BC - PNE Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 27 - EUGENE, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater*
Sunday, July 28 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 30 - IRVINE, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Greek Theatre
Thursday, August 1 - PHOENIX, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Saturday, August 3 - IRVING, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sunday, August 4 - HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Tuesday, August 6 - ATLANTA, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Wednesday, August 7 - CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 8 - NASHVILLE, TN - Municipal Auditorium
Friday, August 9 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Saturday, August 10 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live Outdoor Amphitheatre*
Sunday, August 11 - STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Monday, August 12 - TORONTO, ON - RBC Echo Beach
Wednesday, August 14 - CHICAGO, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Friday, August 16 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Eagles Ballroom*
Saturday, August 17 - CINCINNATI, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Sunday, August 18 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE - Indoor*
Tuesday, August 20 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Saturday, August 24 - BOSTON, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sunday, August 25 - BALTIMORE, MD - MECU Pavilion
*not a Live Nation date
