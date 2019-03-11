New York City Hip Hop Collective Beast Coast Confirms 'Escape From New York Tour'; Releases First-Ever Collaborative Track

Yesterday, Beast Coast released their highly anticipated first-ever collaborative track "Left Hand" off of their upcoming project. The hypnotic metronomic beat on "Left Hand" provides a propulsive backdrop as the 10 MCs cypher from verse to verse. The song was co-produced by Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish.

Listen to "Left Hand" here: http://smarturl.it/beastcoastlefthand

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 15 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com . Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12 at 1pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com . Artist presale starts Wednesday, March 13 at 10am local with password LEFTHAND. More information at www.joeybadass.com and www.thegloriousdead.com .

Beast Coast has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will help fund music and arts projects from Brooklyn public school teachers on DonorsChoose.org

Beast Coast 'Escape From New York' North American Tour

Saturday, April 13 - MORRISON, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Sunday, May 12 - MIAMI, FL - Rolling Loud Festival*

Sunday, May 26 - ST. PAUL, MN - Soundset Festival*

Sunday, June 2 - NEW YORK, NY - Governors Ball*

Tuesday, July 23 - SEATTLE, WA - WAMU Theatre

Thursday, July 25 - VANCOUVER, BC - PNE Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 27 - EUGENE, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 28 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 30 - IRVINE, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 31 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Greek Theatre

Thursday, August 1 - PHOENIX, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Saturday, August 3 - IRVING, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, August 4 - HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday, August 6 - ATLANTA, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, August 7 - CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 8 - NASHVILLE, TN - Municipal Auditorium

Friday, August 9 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Saturday, August 10 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live Outdoor Amphitheatre*

Sunday, August 11 - STERLING HEIGHTS, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Monday, August 12 - TORONTO, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Wednesday, August 14 - CHICAGO, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Friday, August 16 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Eagles Ballroom*

Saturday, August 17 - CINCINNATI, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, August 18 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE - Indoor*

Tuesday, August 20 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Saturday, August 24 - BOSTON, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sunday, August 25 - BALTIMORE, MD - MECU Pavilion

*not a Live Nation date

