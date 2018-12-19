New York City Planning Veteran Penny Lee Joins Dynamic Star

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dynamic Star announced that Penny Lee, former planner for Long Island City with the NYC Department of City Planning (DCP), has joined the company as Director of Planning. As the lead planner for several zoning changes and infrastructure projects, including the LIC Special District and Queens Plaza, Lee worked seamlessly throughout the Koch, Dinkens, Guiliani, Bloomberg, and de Blasio administrations to create one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the country while preserving the neighborhood's industrial precincts.

Lee brings her expertise to Dynamic Star, a full-service real estate development, investment and marketing firm headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with expertise in a broad range of real estate, construction, and financial disciplines, including land use, zoning and underwriting. Lee joins Dynamic Star's Founding Principals, Gary Segal and Brad Zackson, each with over 30 years of experience in New York City real estate development, investment, and construction.

"I'm excited to embark on this next phase of my career and I look forward to joining a new team of visionaries," said Penny Lee, Director of Planning at Dynamic Star. "I'm thrilled to continue playing a role to develop and foster the growth of vibrant communities throughout NYC."

Prior to joining Dynamic Star, Lee served as Senior Planner for Long Island City & Queens Community District 2 at the NYC Department of City Planning. Lee began her career at DCP in 1988. While at the agency, Lee established land use, zoning, and infrastructure policy for Sunnyside, Woodside, and Long Island City. Lee's Plan for Long Island City: A Framework for Development (1993) established a long-term land use and zoning policy for the neighborhood. She initiated and implemented follow-up zoning changes in the neighborhood in 1995, 1997, and 2001.

The zoning changes in Long Island City have resulted in approximately 17,000 new housing units and approximately 2 million square feet of new office space to date. The area has grown into a vibrant residential and commercial district, attracting attention from the largest companies in the world, including Amazon, who recently selected the neighborhood for one of its second global headquarters.

Lee has also been a key figuring in shaping smart, urban development for pedestrians and cyclists in Queens. In her time at NYC DCP, Lee initiated and managed the design process for the Queens Plaza Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project, which transformed the primary entry point into Long Island City and Queens to improve the flow of traffic and bikes and enhance the pedestrian environment. The project included a new off-street bike lane, more than one acre of new public open space, new crosswalks, and a new roadway network.

Additionally, at DCP, Lee worked closely with developers and city and state agencies on zoning and land use changes that facilitated key projects, including Queens West, Hunter's Point South, the former East River Tennis Club site, and Silvercup West.

About Dynamic Star:

