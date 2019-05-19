New York City Plastic Surgeon, Charles H. Thorne, MD, Named New President Of The Aesthetic Society

NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society announced the election of Charles H. Thorne, MD, a plastic surgeon practicing in New York City and Chairman of the Plastic Surgery Department at Lenox Hill Hospital, as the new President at the annual Aesthetic Meeting in New Orleans. Dr. Thorne and his leadership team will focus on a number of critical projects, including

Expanding the education programs, the core mission of The Aesthetic Society.

Completing the Society's rebranding efforts to improve both member engagement and public education.

Overseeing the development of a robust and comprehensive data collection and standardization product that will support key endeavors including:

Further research of BIA-ALCL and other breast implant-associated issues



New initiatives in collaboration with the FDA resulting from The Aesthetic Society's recent efforts



Research activities in aesthetic surgery in concert with Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation, The Aesthetic Society's philanthropic arm

"As my term as President of The Aesthetic Society has come to a close, I am pleased to see that Dr. Thorne is taking the helm, not only pursuing our mission to enhance aesthetic education for our members and the public, but to continue the important work we've begun in the last year that will set the organization apart as a leader in research and data collection," states Dr. W. Grant Stevens, Immediate Past-President.

"I am honored to become The Aesthetic Society's President and I thank Dr. Stevens for launching critical new initiatives. With the help of our exceptional Board of Directors, I am confident we can further establish The Aesthetic Society as the leader in the entire field of cosmetic surgery and cosmetic medicine," states Dr. Thorne.

As a member of the organization for 23 years, Dr. Thorne has served on numerous committees and task forces in the last year including the Aesthetic Training Committee, the Finance and Investment Committee, the Conflict of Interest Committee, the Women Aesthetic Surgeons Committee, the Industry Policy Committee and the FDA Breast Implant Hearing Task Force. He has served as a board member of the research arm of The Aesthetic Society, the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) and has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of The Aesthetic Society for four years, serving on the Board of Directors for a total of 9 years.

Dr. Thorne is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is in private practice in New York City. He serves as Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital and is Professor of Surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He has served on the American Board of Plastic Surgery and served as Chair of the Board in 2014-2015. Dr. Thorne has been the Cosmetic Section Editor of the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Editor-in-Chief of the Grabb and Smith Plastic Surgery Textbook, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Bellevue Hospital, Director of the NYU Plastic Surgery residency program and was president of the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2003.

Additionally, Dr. Thorne is the founder of NextGenFace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to children with craniofacial conditions and their families. The organization provides medical, surgical, dental and psychosocial support and coordinated care by the requisite subspecialists for each child. All services are offered to families regardless of their ability to pay. www.nextgenface.org

Other newly named Aesthetic Society officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-Elect: Herluf G. Lund MD of St. Louis, MO has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2000. Dr. Lund is President of St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery, a four-member plastic surgical group in private practice specializing in aesthetic surgery and cosmetic medicine. Dr. Lund has served as a Councilor, Treasurer and Secretary for the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society. He is a past-president of the Missouri Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons and the Washington University Medical Center Alumni Association. Dr. Lund completed his plastic surgery residency at Washington University School of Medicine where he was actively involved in numerous research projects including the safety and design of implants for both breast augmentation and breast reconstruction. Dr. Lund currently serves on the Aesthetic Neural Network Task Force, the Finance and Investment Committee, the Conflict of Interest Committee and the Women Aesthetic Surgeons Committee.

Vice President: William P. Adams, Jr., MD of Dallas, TX has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2002. He is in private practice and is also an Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Past President of ASERF (Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation). Dr. Adams is the Society's current Education Commissioner and serves as a Co-Chair of the Informed Consent Task Force, among several other committees. In 2009, he founded and currently serves as the President and Chief Medical Officer for The Plastic Surgery Channel, a multi-media company and information resource for plastic surgery operated by plastic surgeons. He has published numerous papers and has presented multiple plastic surgery lectures on the international level. He also serves on the breast editorial board of Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Treasurer: Jennifer L. Walden, MD of Austin, TX has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 2008. She is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Walden is the first female physician at The Aesthetic Society to ascend to the Executive Committee in a leadership role on the Board of Directors. She has served as the organization's Communications Commissioner for four years and has served on a variety of committees and task forces. Dr. Walden has been recognized as one of Texas Super Doctors and since 2016, she has been one of Castle Connelly's Top Doctors. Dr. Walden was honored to be selected for membership into the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, an invitation-only, all-star academic society described as "the highest medium of recognition in the field of plastic surgery as evidenced by the contribution of its individual members." Dr. Walden operates her private practice, Walden Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center and maintains privileges at the Hospital at Westlake Medical Center. She owns and operates medical spas in both Austin, Texas and New York City.

Secretary: Melinda J. Haws, MD of Nashville, TN has been a member of the Society since 2006. She is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Haws established The Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville with Mary Gingrass, MD in 2002. She is a member of the medical staff at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. During her tenure with The Aesthetic Society, Dr. Haws has most recently served on critical task forces including Chair of the Breast Implant Illness Task Force and Co-Chair of the FDA Breast Implant Hearing Task Force. She has also just been named The Aesthetic Society's Communications Commissioner.

