New York City Schools Can Now Order Eureka Math in Sync™, Wit & Wisdom in Sync™ from Great Minds® as Blended Learning Options

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City schools and districts can now order Eureka Math in Sync™ and Wit and Wisdom in Sync™—blended learning tools from Great Minds® that allow students and teachers to keep school going at home or in class. These options are now listed in ShopDOE and the Financial Accounting Management Information System (FAMIS) Portal, the New York City Department of Education product catalog and ordering system through which schools and districts obtain their educational materials.

"Starting with EngageNY Math, continuing with Eureka Math, Wit & Wisdom, and now with our continuous learning versions of those materials, Great Minds has a longstanding history of providing high quality curriculum to teachers in New York City and all over the state," said Lynne Munson, the founder of Great Minds. "We're delighted to support New York City teachers and students in the new era of continuous learning, helping them build unstoppable knowledge wherever school takes place."

Eureka Math in Sync is the blended learning version of Eureka Math and EngageNY Math, the popular, highly rated, and comprehensive math curricula for Grades PK–12. Wit & Wisdom in Sync is the continuous learning version of Wit & Wisdom®, the highly rated English language arts curriculum for Grades K–8.

Eureka Math in Sync and Wit & Wisdom in Sync are the same consistent, coherent, high-quality curricula as the print editions, adapted for digital use. They include short, digestible videos for each lesson and provide at-home access to digital classwork that also can be downloaded and printed. Students may complete a lesson in the classroom one day and participate in a teacher-led video conference call lesson the next. Daily lesson videos, Family Tip Sheets, vocabulary videos for Wit & Wisdom in Sync, and fillable PDFs for Eureka Math in Sync are available in Spanish as well as English.

As the holder of a competitively earned contract with the New York City Department of Education, Great Minds is able to submit materials for departmental review for inclusion in the catalog, which informs schools and districts of well-vetted materials.

Community District 19 in Brooklyn and many other public schools throughout the city already use Eureka Math and Wit & Wisdom and plan to use the blended learning versions.

In a New York Times Magazine piece on school disruptions and their implications, former United States Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. named Wit & Wisdom and Eureka Math video lessons as good examples of teacher-recorded lessons that aid distance learning. He called for a "national commitment to make up for our children's unfinished learning."

Great Minds has answered that call and continues to create curricula and services as circumstances demand. Teachers and scholars write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds is the only curriculum creator to have earned three Tier 1 ratings, the highest possible, from the respected Louisiana Department of Education. Eureka Math also has earned top scores from independent nonprofit reviewer EdReports.org.

Eureka Math began in 2013 as EngageNY Math, an open educational resource that became widely used in New York State and across the nation. A 2016 RAND Corporation report found Eureka Math and EngageNY Math to be the most widely used elementary school math curricula in the nation. The core files of Eureka Math remain free for anyone to use.

About Great Minds: Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and a subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit corporation. In addition to Eureka Math in Sync and Wit & Wisdom in Sync, Great Minds offers PhD Science in Sync™, a continuous learning version of its elementary school science curriculum. Great Minds also provides Geodes® books for emerging readers, developed in collaboration with Wilson Language Training. Learn more at greatminds.org.

SOURCE Great Minds PBC

Related Links

www.greatminds.org

