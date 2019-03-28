New York City Will Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer At Its 10th Annual PurpleStride®

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States with a five-year survival rate of just 9 percent. Funds raised through the event support critical pancreatic cancer research as well as PanCAN's clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor ® , Precision Promise SM , Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry .

Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN, urges those in the New York City area to lace up their walking shoes and join PurpleStride to save lives and double pancreatic cancer survival.

"It's a truly special moment when we are able to recognize the pancreatic cancer survivors in attendance at the event and cheer them on as they cross the walk's finish line," Fleshman said. "By raising funds through PurpleStride, attendees will help PanCAN continue to give patients and families more moments like this together."

Teenager Hannah Skelton, 17, and her brother William, 14, both of whom are local PanCAN volunteers, will address the crowd of participants – expected to number more than 2,500 – at the event's opening ceremonies. They will walk in honor of their father, David, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2013. This year alone, their PurpleStride team, David's Daredevils, has raised more than $13,000 for PanCAN.

"My dad fought the disease for nine months, but in the end, there just weren't enough treatments available for him and I decided no one else should have to go through that," Hannah Skelton said. "My family and I love PurpleStride because it's such a happy, positive environment. Everyone is there for a common goal – to cure pancreatic cancer. It's one our favorite times of the year."

Singer and reality TV star Erin Willett will also perform her single, "Hope's Alive," which she produced to honor those affected by pancreatic cancer, at the event. Willett, who lost her father to the disease, was a semifinalist on NBC's "The Voice" and appeared on "The Biggest Loser."

The event is supported by national presenting sponsor Celgene, presenting sponsor Northwell Health Cancer Institute, national gold sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen, gold sponsors Maureen Data Systems and Interpace Diagnostics, gold media sponsors Canarsie Courier, WABC-TV, WFAN-FM and WFAN (AM) and WCBS-FM, national silver sponsor TriSalus Life Sciences, and silver sponsors NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

About Northwell Health Cancer Institute

Northwell Health Cancer Institute helps patients throughout the greater New York City area survive and thrive, both during and after cancer care. Committed to cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, research and survivorship, the Cancer Institute's disease-focused, multidisciplinary teams provide holistic care, treating patients' cancer, as well as other existing medical conditions. Our experts provide comprehensive, compassionate care through innovative clinical trials, state-of-the-art medical and radiation oncology treatments and leading-edge surgical techniques. More people from Long Island, New York City and Westchester choose Northwell for cancer care than any other health system—which means you have access to the most experienced cancer fighters in the state. To learn more, go to Northwell Health Cancer Institute.

