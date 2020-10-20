New York City's Empire State Building Will Be Lit in Yellow and Blue Tonight for Lights On Afterschool; Other Landmarks Around the Country to be Lit This Week

Local landmarks across the nation will light up this week to mark Lights On Afterschool Tweet this

In New York City , the Empire State Building will light up in blue and yellow beginning at sunset tonight .

, the Empire State Building will light up in blue and yellow beginning at sunset . In Florida , Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg .

, Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, in . In Hawai'i, the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel.

In Indiana , the Indianapolis Power & Light Building.

, the Indianapolis Power & Light Building. In Louisiana , the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans .

, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in . In Massachusetts , Boston South Street Station.

, Boston South Street Station. In Michigan , the Arch in Flint.

, the Arch in Flint. In Missouri , the Branson Ferris Wheel, St. Louis Planetarium and the fountains in Kansas City .

, the Branson Ferris Wheel, St. Louis Planetarium and the fountains in . In New Jersey , Edison Memorial Tower.

, Edison Memorial Tower. In Ohio , city hall and several downtown businesses in Delaware .

, city hall and several downtown businesses in . In Pennsylvania , the State Capitol in Harrisburg , Boathouse Row in Philadelphia , and stadiums from three school districts, the courthouse, and the Poconos visitor center in Honesdale .

, the State Capitol in , Boathouse Row in , and stadiums from three school districts, the courthouse, and the Poconos visitor center in . In Rhode Island , the Statehouse and Pawtucket Bridge.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs, which in normal times provide help with homework; skilled mentors; art, dance and music; healthy snacks and meals; computer programming; opportunities to think critically, collaborate and communicate with peers and adults; job and college readiness; sports and fitness activities; robotics; and opportunities for hands-on, team-based learning. During the pandemic, programs have provided virtual educational activities, delivered meals and enrichment kits, helped families bridge the digital divide, checked in with children to ensure their social and emotional needs are being met, connected families to social services, cared for the children of essential workers and first responders, and more.

The America After 3PM household survey found that, for every child in an afterschool program today, two more are waiting to get in. One in five students in the United States is unsupervised after the school day ends.

SOURCE Afterschool Alliance