After searching for ways to recover from the recent mega dot com real estate bust, New York City found a colorful solution by directing their attention to the highly anticipated rosé season, a true celebration of warm weather, bottomless brunches and rooftop pool parties. As the makers of the best-selling rosé vodka in the country1, it was a natural fit for Three Olives Rosé Vodka to come on board with the new initiative and brand the first-ever permanent destination for the popular pink drink.

City officials and Three Olives Vodka hosted a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at the pink-tinted Rosévelt Island tourist center to celebrate the occasion. "This is a monumental day for Rosé fans across the country," said a Three Olives Vodka spokesperson. "Our fans love Three Olives Rosé Vodka because it combines their two favorite drinks into one, so we wanted to create a colorful destination dedicated to the spirit of summer."

"Place of pilgrimage, floating bacchanal, the brave youthful heart of a cynical old city. Rosévelt Island is many different things to the people of New York, and our city needs this place like never before," proclaimed April Gaddis, Roosevelt Island Tourism Chief. "It's an ideal place to book your next social media content shoot or hang with friends in a pink-hued pool of flamingo floaties, while sipping on a refreshing Three Olives Rosé Vodka spritz."

Millennials and rosé connoisseurs are invited to visit RoseveltIsland.com to learn more and plan a getaway, including the best places to get that perfect selfie. Bless your social media feed and watch the likes roll in with skyline photos taken on the newly pink Rosévelt Island Tramway, the pink-hued subway stop and island boardwalk.

You can access Rosévelt Island by land, sea or air. The F-Train is the easiest way to go, but the new ferry stop along the Astoria Ferry Route will also get you there. And the Rosévelt Island Tram is many people's mode of choice, departing 59th Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan every 20 minutes until midnight.

Head to RoseveltIsland.com now to plan your visit.

