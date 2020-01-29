New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Of $0.20 On Strong Loan Growth And A Higher Net Interest Margin

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Summary • Earnings : - Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $101.2 million compared to $99.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. - Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $93.0 million or $0.20 per common share, compared to $90.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $0.19 per common share. - Non-interest expenses were $126.1 million, compared to $123.3 million in the previous quarter; the efficiency ratio was 48.51%. - Return on average assets was 0.77% for the quarter while return on average common stockholders' equity was 6.01%. (1) - Return on average tangible assets was 0.81% for the quarter, while return on average tangible common stockholders' equity was 9.89%. (1) (2) • Balance Sheet : - Total assets were $53.6 billion, up 3% compared to December 31, 2018 and up 8% on an annualized basis compared to the third quarter of 2019. - Total loans held for investment increased $1.7 billion to $41.9 billion or 4% on a year-over-year basis and $1.0 billion compared to the third quarter of 2019. - The multi-family portfolio rebounded strongly compared to the previous quarter, increasing $892.7 million and $1.3 billion or 4% on a year-over-year basis to $31.2 billion. - Our specialty finance business had another strong quarter and an outstanding year as that portfolio increased $690.3 million or 36% on a year-over-year basis to $2.6 billion. - Total deposits of $31.7 billion were relatively unchanged compared to the prior quarter and were up $892.7 million or 3% compared to December 31, 2018. • Net Interest Income/Margin : - Net interest income in the fourth quarter increased $6.6 million or 3% to $242.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. - The net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 2.04%, up 5 basis points compared to the third quarter 2019 net interest margin, driven primarily by lower funding costs. - Prepayment income rose 26% to $17.9 million during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter 2019. - Prepayment income added 14 basis points to this quarter's net interest margin compared to 11 basis points in the previous quarter. • Asset Quality : - Non-performing assets totaled $73.5 million or 0.14% of total assets; non-performing loans were $61.2 million or 0.15% of total loans. - Combined net charge-offs in the multi-family and CRE portfolios were $659,000 or 0.00% of average loans. - Weighted average LTV for our rent-regulated multi-family portfolio was 56.86%. • Capital Position at December 31, 2019 : - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.91%. - Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.22%. - Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.27%. - Leverage Capital Ratio was 8.66%.





(1) Return on average assets and on average tangible assets are calculated using net income. Return on average common stockholders' equity and on average tangible common stockholders' equity are calculated using net income available to common shareholders. (2) "Tangible assets" and "tangible common stockholders' equity" are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $101.2 million, up 2% from the $99.0 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and down modestly compared to the $101.7 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $395.0 million, compared to the $422.4 million the Company reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $93.0 million, up $2.1 million or 2% compared to $90.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2019 and down 1% compared to $93.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $362.2 million, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

On a per share basis, the Company reported diluted earnings per share for fourth quarter 2019 of $0.20, up 5% compared to the $0.19 it reported in both the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. For full-year 2019, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.77 versus $0.79 for full-year 2018.

Commenting on the Company's 2019 performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora stated: "We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance. In many ways, it was the strongest quarter of the year for us and evidences the resiliency of our business model. We were particularly encouraged by the strong rebound in origination activity, which led to solid loan growth during the quarter, as well as the linked-quarter improvement in net interest income and margin. This quarter marks a significant inflection point for the Company in terms of improved fundamentals and we believe it also sets the stage for continued loan growth and margin expansion throughout 2020.

"The loan portfolio increased 4% on a year-over-year basis, in-line with our expectations. This loan growth was driven by growth in both our multi-family and specialty finance portfolios. We also witnessed a rebound in origination volumes during the quarter. In fact, combined, multi-family/CRE originations during the current quarter were the highest level in two years.

"We also saw the net interest margin turn around during the fourth quarter, as it rose five basis points compared to the third quarter, leading to higher net interest income. This was driven by a decline in our overall funding costs and marks the first time since the fourth quarter of 2015 that net interest income and the margin increased. We expect both of these measures to improve throughout the year given our liability sensitive balance sheet, the Federal Reserve's current stance on interest rates, and the significant repricing opportunities within our CD portfolio and wholesale borrowings.

"On the asset quality side, our overall metrics continue to be very strong and remain among the best in the industry. Importantly, we are now six months into the new rent regulation laws in New York State and to date, we are still not seeing any negative asset quality trends in the rent-regulated segment of our multi-family loan portfolio."

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Reflecting our earnings, asset quality metrics, and strong capital position, the Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $11.73 as of January 28, 2020, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.8%. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of February 10, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $53.6 billion, up $1.1 billion compared to total assets at September 30, 2019, or 8% on an annualized basis. The primary driver of the sequential growth was an increase in our loan portfolio, driven by multi-family and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. This was partially offset by a 13% decline in our cash and cash equivalents, while the securities portfolio remained unchanged. The balance sheet growth during the fourth quarter of 2019 was funded largely through additional wholesale borrowings, while total deposits were up modestly.

On a year-to-date basis, total assets rose $1.7 billion or 3% compared to total assets at December 31, 2018. Similar to the trends in the fourth quarter, our year-over-year growth was driven by 4% growth in the loan portfolio, as well as 4% growth in total securities. The loan growth was funded by deposit growth, mainly through certificates of deposits ("CDs"), which increased 17% year-over-year, growth in wholesale borrowings, which rose 3%, and, by a 50% decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Total loans held for investment increased $1.0 billion compared to September 30, 2019. As has been the case throughout the year, loan growth occurred in two main areas, our core multi-family portfolio and our specialty finance portfolio, which is part of the C&I portfolio. On a year-to-date basis, total loans held for investment increased $1.7 billion or 4%, in-line with our projection at the end of 2018.

Total securities, consisting mainly of available-for-sale securities, remained unchanged compared to the previous quarter of 2019, but increased $241.8 million or 4% to $5.9 billion compared to December 31, 2018. Most of this growth occurred in the first half of 2019.

Total deposits of $31.7 billion were also relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter, but increased $892.7 million or 3% compared to December 31, 2018.

Borrowed funds increased 27% on an annualized basis to $14.6 billion compared to the previous quarter and 2% compared to December 31, 2018.

Loans

Total loans, net at December 31, 2019 were $41.7 billion, up $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2019 and up $1.7 billion, or 4% compared to the balance at December 31, 2018. On an average basis, average total loans held for investment were $40.7 billion, down modestly on a linked-quarter basis, but up $893.6 million or 2% on a year-over-year basis. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, average total loans for investment were $40.4 billion, up $1.3 billion or 3% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Both the year-over-year and linked quarter increase in the loan portfolio were the result of growth in the multi-family portfolio, the specialty finance portfolio, and the commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio.

Multi-family loans increased $1.3 billion or 4% to $31.2 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 and rose $892.7 million compared to September 30, 2019. This was partially driven by a strong rebound in origination volumes during the current fourth quarter relative to both the previous quarter and the year-ago quarter. CRE loans rose $83.5 million or 1% to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 and $96.3 million compared to September 30, 2019.

C&I loans increased $640.5 million or 27% to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2019 relative to December 31, 2018 and $173.4 million compared to September 30, 2019. The largest component of the C&I portfolio are our specialty finance loans. The specialty finance portfolio increased $690.3 million or 36% to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 and $200.4 million compared to September 30, 2019.

On an average basis, average multi-family loans decreased $203.8 million to $30.2 billion, down 3% annualized compared to the prior quarter, while average CRE loans increased $87.6 million to $7.0 billion or 5% annualized, and the average specialty finance portfolio grew $102.6 million to $2.6 billion, up 17% annualized.

The average loan size for multi-family loans during the current fourth quarter was $6.4 million and for CRE loans it was $6.6 million, both relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter. The average weighted life of the multi-family portfolio was 2.0 years and for the CRE portfolio, it was 2.3 years, both also in-line with the prior quarter.

Originations

Origination activity rebounded strongly during the final quarter of 2019. The combined multi-family/CRE originations were the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company originated $3.3 billion in loans, up 45% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 and up 54% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. On a year-over-year basis, total originations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $10.6 billion, up 5% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

During the fourth quarter, multi-family originations totaled $2.0 billion, up 69% and 56% compared to the previous quarter and the year-ago fourth quarter, respectively. CRE originations totaled $326.8 million, up 6% and 40%, respectively, while specialty finance originations were up 25% and 52%, respectively, or $161.3 million and $275.1 million, respectively.

In full-year 2019, we originated $6.0 billion of multi-family loans, down 10% compared to full-year 2018; $1.2 billion of CRE loans, up 27%; and $2.8 billion of specialty finance loans, up 46%.

In addition to the strong origination activity during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company also opportunistically repurchased $770.8 million of primarily multi-family loans it previously originated and participated out to other financial institutions. These loans were originally sold by the Company in order to stay under the SIFI threshold at that time.

Pipeline

Our loan pipeline heading into 2020 is very solid. The pipeline currently stands at $1.5 billion, of which 66% is new money. The pipeline includes $1.1 billion in multi-family loans, $155 million in CRE loans, and $226 million in specialty finance loans and leases.

Funding

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $31.7 billion, up $892.7 million compared to December 31, 2018 and up $85.0 million or 1% on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter. The year-over-year growth was led in large part by growth in CDs. CDs at year-end 2019 totaled $14.2 billion, up $2.0 billion or 17% compared to year-end 2018. However they were down modestly compared to the previous quarter. Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts declined $1.3 billion or 11% compared to December 31, 2018, but rose $269.7 million or 11% on an annualized basis compared to the balance at September 30, 2019.

In 2020, the Company has approximately $14.2 billion of CDs with an average cost of 2.25% that will be maturing and repricing into lower rates.

Borrowed Funds

At December 31, 2019, borrowed funds totaled $14.6 billion, up $349.7 million or 2% compared to December 31, 2018 and up $931.2 million or 27% annualized, compared to the balance as of September 30, 2019. The sequential-quarter increase was primarily used to fund our loan growth during the fourth quarter.

The increase was mostly in our wholesale borrowings, which largely consist of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances. Wholesale borrowings rose $349.0 million or 3% compared to December 31, 2018, while they increased $931.0 million on a linked-quarter basis.

The cost of our borrowings declined five basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.33%. We have approximately $3.7 billion of wholesale borrowings set to mature during 2020 at an average cost of 2.11%.

Asset Quality

Our asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2019, with total non-performing assets ("NPAs") at $73.5 million or 14 basis points of total assets. Total non-accrual mortgage loans increased $8.6 million to $22.0 million, somewhat offset by a $3.5 million decrease in other non-accrual loans to $39.3 million. Included in this latter amount is $30.4 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans. The increase in non-accrual mortgage loans was primarily related to one CRE loan.

Total repossessed assets rose a modest $577,000 to $12.3 million on a linked-quarter basis. Included in this amount is $10.3 million of repossessed taxi medallions. As of December 31, 2019, our remaining taxi medallion-related loans totaled $55.0 million compared to $61.0 million at September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined $3.0 million to $3.5 million on a linked quarter basis or 0.01% of average loans. For full year 2019, net charge-offs totaled $19.3 million or 0.05% of average loans compared to $16.5 million or 0.04% of average loans in full year 2018.

The rent-regulated portion of our multi-family loan portfolio totaled $18.7 billion or 60.0% of the overall multi-family portfolio. Credit trends remained strong in this segment of the portfolio. The weighted average LTV for the overall multi-family portfolio was 56.86% at December 31, 2019 and the weighted average LTV for the rent-regulated portion of the portfolio was 53.17%, 369 basis points less than the overall multi-family portfolio.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $6.6 million to $242.5 million or 11% annualized compared to the previous quarter, but was down 2% compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Total interest income in the current fourth quarter declined 3% annualized on a linked quarter basis, but rose 2% on a year-over-year basis. Total interest expense during the fourth quarter dropped $10.4 million or 19% annualized compared to the third quarter of 2019, while it rose 6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

On a year-to-date basis, net interest income declined $73.6 million or 7% to $957.4 million. Total interest income rose $115.5 million or 7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, while total interest expense rose $189.1 million or 29% for the same time period.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.04%, up five basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019 NIM and was down five basis points relative to the year-ago NIM. The fourth quarter yield on average interest-earning assets declined four basis points to 3.78% on a linked-quarter basis, mainly due to a lower yield on the securities portfolio, but was more than offset by a 10 basis point sequential decline in the overall cost of funds to 1.94%.

Prepayment income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $17.9 million up 26% sequentially and up 89% year-over-year. Prepayment income contributed 14 basis points to this quarter's NIM, up three basis points from the previous quarter and up nine basis points from the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the fourth quarter NIM, on a non-GAAP basis, would have been 1.90%, up two basis points and in-line with expectations.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the NIM was 2.02%, down 23 basis points compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The yield on average interest-earning assets rose 12 basis points to 3.80%, while the cost of funds increased by 39 basis points to 2.01%.

Prepayment income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $54.2 million, up 9% relative to prepayment income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Prepayment income added 12 basis points to the full-year 2019 NIM compared to 11 basis points to the full-year 2018 NIM. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the full-year 2019 NIM, on a non-GAAP basis, would have been 1.90%, down 24 basis points compared to full-year 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $4.8 million in the previous quarter and a provision for loan losses of $2.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a year-to-date basis, the provision for loan losses was $7.1 million, down $11.2 million or 61% compared to the $18.3 million in 2018. This was due to a lower amount of taxi medallion-related charge-offs in 2019 compared to 2018.

Non-Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income totaled $17.5 million, down $6.9 million compared to the previous quarter and down $5.6 million compared to the year-ago fourth quarter. Included in the prior quarter of 2019 was a $7.9 million gain on the sale-leaseback of a branch property in Florida. Included in the year-ago quarter was $4.6 million of revenue related to our former wealth management business, Peter B. Cannell & Co., Inc. which was divested in the first quarter of 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income totaled $84.2 million, down $7.3 million or 8% compared to the $91.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Included in the full-year 2018 amount was revenue of $20.3 million related to the aforementioned wealth management business, versus no such revenue in full-year 2019. Also included in the full-year 2019 period were net gains on securities of $7.7 million compared to a net loss on securities of $2.0 million in full-year 2018 and the previously discussed branch sale-leaseback gain compared to no such gains in full-year 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $126.1 million compared to $123.3 million in the prior quarter and $134.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The prior quarter included approximately $1.4 million in severance costs. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, total non-interest expense was $511.2 million versus $546.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. In 2019, non-interest expense included $10.4 million of certain items related to severance costs and branch rationalization costs.

The efficiency ratio for the current fourth quarter was 48.51% compared to 47.37% during the previous quarter and 49.92% during the year-ago quarter.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $31.0 million compared to $33.2 million in the previous quarter and $30.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This translates into an effective tax rate of 23.43% for the current quarter compared to 25.09% in the previous quarter and 23.27% in the year-ago quarter.

For full-year 2019, income tax expense totaled $128.3 million compared to $135.3 million for full-year 2018. The effective tax rate in 2019 was 24.51% compared to 24.25% in 2018.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $53.6 billion, loans of $41.7 billion, deposits of $31.7 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 238 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Post-Earnings Release Conference Call

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 741,870

$ 1,474,955 Securities:





Available-for-sale 5,853,057

5,613,520 Equity investments with readily





determinable fair values, at fair value 32,830

30,551 Total securities 5,885,887

5,644,071 Mortgage loans held for investment:





Multi-family 31,182,079

29,904,063 Commercial real estate 7,084,499

7,000,990 One-to-four family 380,684

446,413 Acquisition, development, and construction 200,464

407,875 Total mortgage loans held for investment 38,847,726

37,759,341 Other loans:





Commercial and industrial 3,038,297

2,397,784 Other loans 8,132

8,783 Total other loans held for investment 3,046,429

2,406,567 Total loans held for investment 41,894,155

40,165,908 Less: Allowance for loan losses (147,638)

(159,820) Loans held for investment, net 41,746,517

40,006,088 Total loans, net 41,746,517

40,006,088 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 647,562

644,590 Premises and equipment, net 312,626

346,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 286,194

- Goodwill 2,426,379

2,436,131 Other assets 1,593,786

1,347,362 Total assets $ 53,640,821

$ 51,899,376 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 10,230,144

$ 11,530,049 Savings accounts 4,780,007

4,643,260 Certificates of deposit 14,214,858

12,194,322 Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,432,123

2,396,799 Total deposits 31,657,132

30,764,430 Borrowed funds:





Wholesale borrowings 13,902,661

13,553,661 Junior subordinated debentures 359,866

359,508 Subordinated notes 295,066

294,697 Total borrowed funds 14,557,593

14,207,866 Operating lease liabilities 285,991

- Other liabilities 428,411

271,845 Total liabilities 46,929,127

45,244,141 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):





Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840 Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and 490,439,070





shares issued; and 467,346,781 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904 Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,115,487

6,099,940 Retained earnings 342,023

297,202 Treasury stock, at cost (23,092,289 and 16,902,466 shares, respectively) (220,717)

(161,998) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax 31,482

(10,534) Net unrealized loss on the non-credit portion of other-than-





temporary impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(6,042) Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (59,136)

(71,077) Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedges, net of tax 853

- Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (32,843)

(87,653) Total stockholders' equity 6,711,694

6,655,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,640,821

$ 51,899,376

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















(in thousands, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Mortgage and other loans $ 393,660

$ 391,920

$ 375,307

$ 1,553,004

$ 1,467,944 Securities and money market investments 57,023

62,631

67,565

252,156

221,729 Total interest income 450,683

454,551

442,872

1,805,160

1,689,673



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 33,951

42,465

48,726

174,347

167,972 Savings accounts 9,435

9,326

7,818

35,705

28,994 Certificates of deposit 84,874

86,934

61,085

320,234

182,383 Borrowed funds 79,953

79,911

78,007

317,474

279,329 Total interest expense 208,213

218,636

195,636

847,760

658,678 Net interest income 242,470

235,915

247,236

957,400

1,030,995 Provision for losses on loans 1,702

4,781

2,770

7,105

18,256 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 240,768

231,134

244,466

950,295

1,012,739



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 7,002

7,580

7,709

29,297

29,765 Bank-owned life insurance 8,118

6,791

7,828

28,363

28,252 Net (loss) gain on securities (30)

275

(1,184)

7,725

(1,994) Other income 2,372

9,740

8,720

18,845

35,535 Total non-interest income 17,462

24,386

23,073

84,230

91,558



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 72,525

75,159

74,924

301,697

317,496 Occupancy and equipment 22,575

21,748

25,796

89,174

100,107 General and administrative 30,997

26,395

34,226

120,347

129,025 Total non-interest expense 126,097

123,302

134,946

511,218

546,628 Income before income taxes 132,133

132,218

132,593

523,307

557,669 Income tax expense 30,959

33,172

30,854

128,264

135,252 Net Income 101,174

99,046

101,739

395,043

422,417 Preferred stock dividends 8,207

8,207

8,207

32,828

32,828 Net income available to common shareholders $ 92,967

$ 90,839

$ 93,532

$ 362,215

$ 389,589



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.77

$ 0.79 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.19

$ 0.77

$ 0.79

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the

At or for the



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total Stockholders' Equity $ 6,711,694

$ 6,695,007

$ 6,655,235

$ 6,711,694

$ 6,655,235

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

Preferred stock (502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

(502,840)

Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,782,475

$ 3,765,788

$ 3,716,264

$ 3,782,475

$ 3,716,264























Total Assets $ 53,640,821

$ 52,537,629

$ 51,899,376

$ 53,640,821

$ 51,899,376

Less: Goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

Tangible assets $ 51,214,442

$ 50,111,250

$ 49,463,245

$ 51,214,442

$ 49,463,245























Average Common Stockholders' Equity $ 6,187,536

$ 6,201,970

$ 6,244,977

$ 6,161,146

$ 6,280,081

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,428,703)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,761,157

$ 3,775,591

$ 3,808,846

$ 3,732,443

$ 3,843,950























Average Assets $ 52,477,691

$ 52,257,718

$ 51,779,002

$ 52,109,095

$ 50,213,340

Less: Average goodwill (2,426,379)

(2,426,379)

(2,436,131)

(2,428,703)

(2,436,131)

Average tangible assets $ 50,051,312

$ 49,831,339

$ 49,342,871

$ 49,680,392

$ 47,777,209























Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 92,967

$ 90,839

$ 93,532

$ 362,215

$ 389,589























GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average assets (1) 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.84 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (2) 6.01

5.86

5.99

5.88

6.20

Book value per common share $ 13.29

$ 13.25

$ 12.99

$ 13.29

$ 12.99

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.57

11.79

11.85

11.57

11.85























NON-GAAP MEASURES:



















Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.81 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.88 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) 9.89

9.62

9.82

9.70

10.14

Tangible book value per common share $ 8.09

$ 8.06

$ 7.85

$ 8.09

$ 7.85

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 7.39

7.51

7.51

7.39

7.51







(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period.

To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.



(2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common shareholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS

(unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)



































Assets:



































Interest-earning assets:



































Mortgage and other loans, net $ 40,670,220

$ 393,660

3.87 % $ 40,756,495

$ 391,920

3.84 % $ 39,776,600

$ 375,307

3.77 % Securities 6,409,279

54,434

3.39

6,324,588

59,785

3.78

5,878,349

57,098

3.88

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 611,176

2,589

1.68

511,730

2,846

2.21

1,849,838

10,467

2.24

Total interest-earning assets 47,690,675

450,683

3.78

47,592,813

454,551

3.82

47,504,787

442,872

3.73

Non-interest-earning assets 4,787,016









4,664,905









4,274,215









Total assets $ 52,477,691









$ 52,257,718









$ 51,779,002









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Interest-bearing checking and money



































market accounts $ 9,857,399

$ 33,951

1.37 % $ 10,263,331

$ 42,465

1.64 % $ 11,602,054

$ 48,726

1.67 % Savings accounts 4,800,951

9,435

0.78

4,747,843

9,326

0.78

4,743,586

7,818

0.65

Certificates of deposit 14,200,266

84,874

2.37

14,093,146

86,934

2.45

11,731,234

61,085

2.07

Total interest-bearing deposits 28,858,616

128,260

1.76

29,104,320

138,725

1.89

28,076,874

117,629

1.66

Borrowed funds 13,645,755

79,953

2.33

13,325,104

79,911

2.38

14,046,944

78,007

2.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities 42,504,371

208,213

1.94

42,429,424

218,636

2.04

42,123,818

195,636

1.84

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,683,164









2,491,796









2,631,408









Other liabilities 599,780









631,688









275,959









Total liabilities 45,787,315









45,552,908









45,031,185









Stockholders' equity 6,690,376









6,704,810









6,747,817









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,477,691









$ 52,257,718









$ 51,779,002









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 242,470

1.84 %



$ 235,915

1.78 %



$ 247,236

1.89 % Net interest margin







2.04 %







1.99 %







2.09 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to



































interest-bearing liabilities







1.12 x







1.12 x







1.13 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISON

(unaudited)





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Cost

(dollars in thousands)























Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Mortgage and other loans, net $ 40,384,573

$ 1,553,004

3.85 % $ 39,122,724

$ 1,467,944

3.75 % Securities 6,329,898

235,596

3.72

4,819,789

184,136

3.82

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 744,204

16,560

2.23

1,955,837

37,593

1.92

Total interest-earning assets 47,458,675

1,805,160

3.80

45,898,350

1,689,673

3.68

Non-interest-earning assets 4,650,420









4,314,990









Total assets $ 52,109,095









$ 50,213,340









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing deposits:























Interest-bearing checking and money























market accounts $ 10,597,285

$ 174,347

1.65 % $ 12,033,213

$ 167,972

1.40 % Savings accounts 4,737,423

35,705

0.75

4,902,728

28,994

0.59

Certificates of deposit 13,532,036

320,234

2.37

10,236,599

182,383

1.78

Total interest-bearing deposits 28,866,744

530,286

1.84

27,172,540

379,349

1.40

Borrowed funds 13,393,837

317,474

2.37

13,454,912

279,329

2.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities 42,260,581

847,760

2.01

40,627,452

658,678

1.62

Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,588,040









2,550,163









Other liabilities 596,488









252,804









Total liabilities 45,445,109









43,430,419









Stockholders' equity 6,663,986









6,782,921









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,109,095









$ 50,213,340









Net interest income/interest rate spread



$ 957,400

1.79 %



$ 1,030,995

2.06 % Net interest margin







2.02 %







2.25 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to























interest-bearing liabilities







1.12 x







1.13 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

PROFITABILITY MEASURES:



















Net income $ 101,174

$ 99,046

$ 101,739

$ 395,043

$ 422,417

Net income available to common shareholders 92,967

90,839

93,532

362,215

389,589

Basic earnings per common share 0.20

0.19

0.19

0.77

0.79

Diluted earnings per common share 0.20

0.19

0.19

0.77

0.79

Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.84 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 0.81

0.80

0.82

0.80

0.88

Return on average common stockholders' equity 6.01

5.86

5.99

5.88

6.20

Return on average tangible common stockholders'



















equity (1) 9.89

9.62

9.82

9.70

10.14

Efficiency ratio (2) 48.51

47.37

49.92

49.08

48.70

Operating expenses to average assets 0.96

0.94

1.04

0.98

1.09

Interest rate spread 1.84

1.78

1.89

1.79

2.06

Net interest margin 2.04

1.99

2.09

2.02

2.25

Effective tax rate 23.43

25.09

23.27

24.51

24.25

Shares used for basic common EPS computation 465,319,591

465,357,326

484,036,552

465,380,010

487,287,872

Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 465,738,265

465,776,000

484,036,552

465,663,332

487,287,872

Common shares outstanding at the respective



















period-ends 467,346,781

467,350,860

473,536,604

467,346,781

473,536,604

























(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2019

2018

CAPITAL MEASURES:











Book value per common share $ 13.29

$ 13.25

$ 12.99

Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.09

8.06

7.85

Common stockholders' equity to total assets 11.57 % 11.79 % 11.85 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.39

7.51

7.51







(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 9 of this release.



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2019

2018

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)











New York Community Bancorp, Inc.











Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.91 % 10.15 % 10.55 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.22

11.49

11.94

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.27

13.61

14.16

Leverage capital ratio 8.66

8.65

8.74

New York Community Bank











Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.42 % 12.76 % 13.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.42

12.76

13.10

Total risk-based capital ratio 12.81

13.16

13.54

Leverage capital ratio 9.59

9.60

9.58







(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.50%; a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION













Dec. 31, 2019













compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 741,870

$ 854,678

$1,474,955

-13%

-50% Securities:

















Available-for-sale 5,853,057

5,854,568

5,613,520

0%

4% Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 32,830

32,861

30,551

0%

7% Total securities 5,885,887

5,887,429

5,644,071

0%

4% Mortgage loans held for investment:

















Multi-family 31,182,079

30,289,364

29,904,063

3%

4% Commercial real estate 7,084,499

6,988,226

7,000,990

1%

1% One-to-four family 380,684

395,347

446,413

-4%

-15% Acquisition, development, and construction 200,464

297,565

407,875

-33%

-51% Total mortgage loans held for investment 38,847,726

37,970,502

37,759,341

2%

3% Other loans:

















Commercial and industrial 3,038,297

2,864,944

2,397,784

6%

27% Other loans 8,132

8,774

8,783

-7%

-7% Total other loans held for investment 3,046,429

2,873,718

2,406,567

6%

27% Total loans held for investment 41,894,155

40,844,220

40,165,908

3%

4% Less: Allowance for losses on loans (147,638)

(149,433)

(159,820)

-1%

-8% Loans held for investment, net 41,746,517

40,694,787

40,006,088

3%

4% Total loans, net 41,746,517

40,694,787

40,006,088

3%

4% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 647,562

606,371

644,590

7%

0% Premises and equipment, net 312,626

321,792

346,179

-3%

-10% Operating lease right-of-use assets 286,194

300,955

-

-5%

NM Goodwill 2,426,379

2,426,379

2,436,131

0%

0% Other assets 1,593,786

1,445,238

1,347,362

10%

18% Total assets $53,640,821

$52,537,629

$51,899,376

2%

3%



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 10,230,144

$ 9,960,403

$11,530,049

3%

-11% Savings accounts 4,780,007

4,817,697

4,643,260

-1%

3% Certificates of deposit 14,214,858

14,264,171

12,194,322

0%

17% Non-interest-bearing accounts 2,432,123

2,529,905

2,396,799

-4%

1% Total deposits 31,657,132

31,572,176

30,764,430

0%

3% Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 13,902,661

12,971,661

13,553,661

7%

3% Junior subordinated debentures 359,866

359,773

359,508

0%

0% Subordinated notes 295,066

294,926

294,697

0%

0% Total borrowed funds 14,557,593

13,626,360

14,207,866

7%

2% Operating lease liabilities 285,991

300,610

-

-5%

NM Other liabilities 428,411

343,476

271,845

25%

58% Total liabilities 46,929,127

45,842,622

45,244,141

2%

4% Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):

















Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding) 502,840

502,840

502,840

0%

0% Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070,

















490,439,070 and 490,439,070 shares issued; and 467,346,781,

















467,350,860 and 473,536,604 shares outstanding, respectively) 4,904

4,904

4,904

0%

0% Paid-in capital in excess of par 6,115,487

6,107,376

6,099,940

0%

0% Retained earnings 342,023

328,407

297,202

4%

15% Treasury stock, at cost (23,092,289, 23,088,210, and 16,902,466 shares,

respectively) (220,717)

(220,669)

(161,998)

0%

NM Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealizedgain (loss)on securities available for sale, net of tax 31,482

43,804

(10,534)

-28%

-399% Net unrealizedloss on the non-credit portion of other-than-temporary

















impairment losses, net of tax (6,042)

(6,042)

(6,042)

0%

0% Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (59,136)

(65,613)

(71,077)

-10%

-17% Net unrealized gain in cash flow hedges, net of tax 853

-

-







Total accumulated other comprehensiveloss, net of tax (32,843)

(27,851)

(87,653)

18%

-63% Total stockholders' equity 6,711,694

6,695,007

6,655,235

0%

1% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $53,640,821

$52,537,629

$51,899,376

2%

3%

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)















Dec. 31, 2019



For the Three Months Ended

compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (in thousands, except per share data)



















Interest Income:



















Mortgage and other loans

$393,660

$391,920

$375,307

0%

5% Securities and money market investments

57,023

62,631

67,565

-9%

-16% Total interest income

450,683

454,551

442,872

-1%

2%





















Interest Expense:



















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 33,951

42,465

48,726

-20%

-30% Savings accounts

9,435

9,326

7,818

1%

21% Certificates of deposit

84,874

86,934

61,085

-2%

39% Borrowed funds

79,953

79,911

78,007

0%

2% Total interest expense

208,213

218,636

195,636

-5%

6% Net interest income

242,470

235,915

247,236

3%

-2% Provision for losses on loans

1,702

4,781

2,770

-64%

-39%





















Net interest income after provision for



















loan losses

240,768

231,134

244,466

4%

-2%





















Non-Interest Income:



















Fee income

7,002

7,580

7,709

-8%

-9% Bank-owned life insurance

8,118

6,791

7,828

20%

4% Net (loss) gain on securities

(30)

275

(1,184)

-111%

-97% Other income

2,372

9,740

8,720

-76%

-73% Total non-interest income

17,462

24,386

23,073

-28%

-24%





















Non-Interest Expense:



















Operating expenses:



















Compensation and benefits

72,525

75,159

74,924

-4%

-3% Occupancy and equipment

22,575

21,748

25,796

4%

-12% General and administrative

30,997

26,395

34,226

17%

-9% Total operating expenses

126,097

123,302

134,946

2%

-7% Total non-interest expense

126,097

123,302

134,946

2%

-7%





















Income before taxes

132,133

132,218

132,593

0%

0% Income tax expense

30,959

33,172

30,854

-7%

0% Net Income

$ 101,174

$ 99,046

$ 101,739

2%

-1% Preferred stock dividends

8,207

8,207

8,207

0%

0% Net Income available to common shareholders

$92,967

$90,839

$93,532

2%

-1%





















Basic earnings per common share

$0.20

$0.19

$0.19

5%

5% Diluted earnings per common share

$0.20

$0.19

$0.19

5%

5%





















Dividends per common share

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

0%

0%























NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2019 compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in thousands)









































Total Interest Income $450,683

$454,551

$442,872

-1%

2%























Prepayment Income:



















Loans $15,422

$12,279

$9,101

26%

69%

Securities 2,431

1,866

353

30%

589%

Total prepayment income $17,853

$14,145

$9,454

26%

89%























GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.04%

1.99%

2.09%

5 bp -5 bp Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 12 bp 10 bp 8 bp 2 bp 4 bp Prepayment income from securities 2

1

-

1 bp 2 bp Plus:



















Subordinated debt issuance -

-

3









Total prepayment income contribution to



















and subordinated debt impact on net interest margin 14 bp 11 bp 5 bp 3 bp 9 bp





















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 1.90%

1.88%

2.04%

2 bp -14 bp



































































For the Twelve Months Ended















Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,















2019

2018

Change (%)









(dollars in thousands)









































Total Interest Income $1,805,160

$1,689,673

7%































Prepayment Income:



















Loans $48,884

$44,949

9%









Securities 5,304

4,957

7%









Total prepayment income $54,188

$49,906

9%































GAAP Net Interest Margin 2.02%

2.25%

-23 bp





Less:



















Prepayment income from loans 11 bp 10 bp 1 bp





Prepayment income from securities 1

1

0 bp





Plus:



















Subordinated debt issuance



-













Total prepayment income contribution to



















and subordinated debt impact on net interest margin 12 bp 11 bp 1 bp



























Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) 1.90%

2.14%

-24 bp







While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates. Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, our peers.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT (unaudited)













Dec. 31, 2019

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (in thousands)

















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:

















Multi-family $1,991,636

$1,180,054

$1,278,514

69%

56% Commercial real estate 326,834

309,314

233,367

6%

40% One-to-four family residential 77,321

20,745

4,900

273%

1478% Acquisition, development, and construction 33,173

36,961

12,293

-10%

170% Total mortgage loans originated for investment 2,428,964

1,547,074

1,529,074

57%

59%



















Other Loans Originated for Investment:

















Specialty Finance 799,163

637,843

524,104

25%

52% Other commercial and industrial 88,672

93,905

101,104

-6%

-12% Other 707

1,343

1,077

-47%

-34% Total other loans originated for investment 888,542

733,091

626,285

21%

42% Total Loans Originated for Investment $3,317,506

$2,280,165

$2,155,359

45%

54%





























































For the Twelve Months Ended













Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,













2019

2018

Change (%)







(in thousands)

















Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:

















Multi-family $5,981,700

$6,621,808

-10%







Commercial real estate 1,226,272

966,731

27%







One-to-four family residential 102,829

12,624

715%







Acquisition, development, and construction 91,400

56,651

61%







Total mortgage loans originated for investment 7,402,201

7,657,814

-3%



























Other Loans Originated for Investment:

















Specialty Finance 2,799,962

1,917,048

46%







Other commercial and industrial 391,702

478,619

-18%







Other 4,200

4,116

2%







Total other loans originated for investment 3,195,864

2,399,783

33%







Total Loans Originated for Investment $10,598,065

$10,057,597

5%





























The following table provides certain information about the Company's multi-family and CRE loan portfolios at the

respective dates:

































Dec. 31, 2019



At or For the Three Months Ended

compared to



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in thousands)



















Multi-Family Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding $31,182,079

$30,289,364

$29,904,063

3%

4%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 74.4%

74.2%

74.5%

20 bp -10 bp Average principal balance $6,381

$6,162

$6,067

4%

5%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.0

2.1

2.6

-5%

-23%























Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio:



















Loans outstanding $7,084,499

$6,988,226

$7,000,990

1%

1%

Percent of total held-for-investment loans 16.9%

17.1%

17.4%

-20 bp -50 bp Average principal balance $6,564

$6,399

$6,070

3%

8%

Weighted average life (in years) 2.3

2.4

2.7

-4%

-15%



NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY (unaudited)



















The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:





































Dec. 31, 2019













compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-Performing Assets:

















Non-accrual mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $5,407

$5,793

$4,220

-7%

28% Commercial real estate 14,830

5,563

3,021

167%

391% One-to-four family residential 1,730

2,040

1,651

-15%

5% Acquisition, development, and construction -

-

-

NM

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans 21,967

13,396

8,892

64%

147% Other non-accrual loans (1) 39,276

42,797

36,614

-8%

7% Total non-performing loans 61,243

56,193

45,506

9%

35% Repossessed assets (2) 12,268

11,691

10,794

5%

14% Total non-performing assets $73,511

$67,884

$56,300

8%

31%



















(1) Includes $30.4 million, $33.6 million and $35.5 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans at December 31, 2019,

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.













(2) Includes $10.3 million, $9.7 million and $8.2 million of repossessed taxi medallions at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.













































































The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:

























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,









2019

2019

2018







Non-performing loans to total

















loans 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.11 %





Non-performing assets

















to total assets 0.14

0.13

0.11







Allowance for losses on loans to

















non-performing loans 241.07

265.93

351.21







Allowance for losses on loans to

















total loans 0.35

0.37

0.40









NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)







The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:







































Dec. 31, 2019













compared to

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (in thousands)

















Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ 1,131

$ -

$ -

NM

NM Commercial real estate 2,545

9,750

-

-74%

NM One-to-four family residential -

-

9

NM

NM Acquisition, development, and construction -

-

-

NM

NM Other (1) 44

489

555

-91%

-92% Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 3,720

$ 10,239

$ 564

-64%

560%



















(1) Includes $0, $483,000 and $530,000 of taxi medallion loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 (dollars in thousands)

















Charge-offs:

















Multi-family $ 222

$ 437

$ -

$ 659

$ 34 Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

3,191 One-to-four family residential 5

949

-

954

- Acquisition, development, and

















construction -

-

-

-

2,220 Other (1) 3,684

5,180

3,192

18,694

12,897 Total charge-offs 3,911

6,566

3,192

20,307

18,342



















Recoveries:

















Multi-family $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

(137) One-to-four family residential -

-

-

-

- Acquisition, development, and

















construction (18)

(21)

(22)

(61)

(127) Other (1) (397)

(84)

(565)

(959)

(1,596) Total recoveries (415)

(105)

(587)

(1,020)

(1,860)



















Net charge-offs $ 3,496

$ 6,461

$ 2,605

$ 19,287

$ 16,482







































Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.01%

0.02%

0.01%

0.05%

0.04%



















(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $3.4 million, $2.7 million, and $3.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 and $10.2 million and $12.8 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (2) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

