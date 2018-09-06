New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings And Host Conference Call On October 24th

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE :NYCB ) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on November 21, 2018.

Conference Call Details: Dial-in for Live Call: Domestic: (877) 407-8293 International: (201) 689-8349 Dial-in for Replay: Availability: October 24 (12:30 p.m.) – October 28 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 13683407 Domestic: (877) 660-6853 International: (201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At June 30, 2018, the Company reported assets of $50.5 billion, loans of $39.4 billion, deposits of $29.6 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 223 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

Investor and Media Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino (516) 683-4286

