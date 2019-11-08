New York Edge and Fidelis Care Announce Partnership to Promote Access to Afterschool Resources for NYC Youth

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York Edge, the largest provider of afterschool programs in the metropolitan region, announced a partnership with Fidelis Care, a leading health plan providing quality, affordable coverage for more than 1.7 million New Yorkers. Through the partnership, a variety of health and wellness programs will be provided to New York Edge students and their families during the 2019-2020 academic year.

"Health and wellness are the foundation for student success in academics, arts, and athletics. As such, health-focused initiatives have long been a key component of our program offerings at New York Edge," said Rachael Gazdick, CEO of New York Edge. "By incorporating our students' families, the Fidelis Care programming will provide our students with the structure to establish healthy lifestyles and the knowledge to make positive wellness choices."

The partnership between Fidelis Care and New York Edge will provide students and their families with new health-focused engagement opportunities including cooking classes, healthcare seminars, and career panels. Fidelis Care will also support volunteer projects and events, including the Spring Arts Showcase, Spelling Bee, and the annual Step competition.

"Fidelis Care is proud to partner with New York Edge and looks forward to connecting with students and families while promoting health and wellness," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "We believe in the potential of children of all ages and know what's possible when they are able to grow up healthy and feel confident about their futures. Working with New York Edge will further enable Fidelis Care to be on the front lines of community and school wellness and impact families where they work, learn, and live."

Fidelis Care provides quality, affordable health insurance coverage for children and adults of all ages, and has a long tradition of grassroots outreach and community partnership. Fidelis Care Representatives will be on site at a variety of school locations and events, where parents can find resources and information, and have all their questions answered.

New York Edge serves students, families, and the communities around them with customized, curriculum-based afterschool programming that promotes mentorship, academic enrichment, social-emotional learning, creative expression, and competition.

Today, the nonprofit provides more than 40,000 students in grades K-12 with rigorous, innovative programs designed to give them the edge needed to succeed.

An on-site program, New York Edge currently provides a unified support system with professionally trained teaching staff at more than 300 public schools across the five boroughs. The organization's unique K-12, three-season model gives students the opportunity to learn and grow all year long and bridges the summer education loss gap.

New York Edge, formerly known as the Sports & Arts in Schools Foundation (SASF), is a Queens-based non-profit organization and the largest provider of afterschool programs in New York City and the metropolitan region. With more than 40,000 students from over 300 programs in grades K-12, the organization provides under-resourced students with year-round programs to give them the edge needed to succeed. www.newyorkedge.org

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

