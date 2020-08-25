New York Fashion Week Is Going Home...With Lowe's

Announced today, Lowe's will bring New York Fashion Week home with sophisticated décor "edits" curated through the design lenses of Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano. Set to be revealed at midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 8, items handpicked by each designer will serve as the backdrop to their breathtaking runway shows later that month, all shoppable from Lowes.com and streamable on Lowe's Twitter.

Inspired by each designer's definition of home, these straight-off-the-runway curations – from lighting to patio furniture, flooring and building materials – have been available at Lowe's all along, demonstrating that beautiful and thoughtfully designed spaces can be both accessible and affordable.

"The intersection between home and style has never been more prevalent than it has this year, and partnering with some of the world's most modern and visionary leaders of fashion to demonstrate how everyone can bring fashion "home" is very exciting to us," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. "Our homes can be our greatest form of self-expression, in fact. We hope that seeing how these designers express themselves and bring their ultimate runway visions to life through the world of products we sell every day at Lowe's will be inspiring to people everywhere to feel they can do the same, and more easily and affordably than they might have ever imagined."

Lowe's will style and livestream each of the designers' outdoor runway shows to give the world a coveted view of fashion's biggest stage, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. Following the shows, Lowe's will join each designer in giving fashion greater purpose by participating in a community project that makes high-style design accessible to people and communities impacted by the pandemic.

"I have always loved interior design. I am very proud to partner with Lowe's to curate a series of interior decor ideas that will inspire great spaces." said Jason Wu. "My home has always been a great source of inspiration for me, especially now that it's not just a place I live, but where I've worked to bring my Spring 2021 collection to life. I have always believed that beautifully considered design should be accessible, and I'm excited to debut a curated collection with Lowe's that offer a glimpse into what home means to me."

To reserve a front-row seat from your own home and be sure you don't miss a minute of the action, check out Lowe's Instagram and Twitter beginning today. For more on the partnership, visit Lowes.com/NYFW.

