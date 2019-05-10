New York Financial Writers' Association Announces 2019 Scholarship Winners

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Financial Writers' Association announced today the winners of its 2019 annual scholarships for aspiring financial journalists.

"We are pleased to announce our 2019 scholarship recipients," said Stephen Foley, deputy U.S. news editor for the Financial Times, who chairs the NYFWA scholarship committee. "This year's pool of applicants was incredibly impressive, and the work of the recipients chosen truly stood out. It is a promising sign for the future of financial journalism and we are happy to be able to help them achieve their educational goals.

This year the NYFWA awarded $25,000 in scholarships of $5,000 each to a group of students from New York City area schools. The winners of this year's scholarships are:

Ben Foldy , CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the George Auerbach Scholarship.

, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the George Auerbach Scholarship. Yaling Jiang , Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the Norman Stabler Scholarship.

, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the Norman Stabler Scholarship. Eliana Perez , CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the Herbert & Charles Koshetz Scholarship.

, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the Herbert & Charles Koshetz Scholarship. Nic Querolo , Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the Stan Strachan Scholarship.

, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, winner of the Stan Strachan Scholarship. Frances Yunfan Yue, New York University , winner of the Clare Reckert Scholarship.

The NYFWA has awarded scholarships every year since 1976, when it gave out its initial scholarship for $500 in honor of Maurice Feldman, a public relations professional beloved by generations of reporters. Scholarships awarded are in honor of longtime NYFWA members who made significant contributions to both the organization and the world of financial journalism.

In addition to the monetary awards, the students also receive a free year of membership in the NYFWA.

This year's scholarship presentations will be made on May 13 in conjunction with a panel entitled "Wealth Reporting: How to Cover the Richest of the Rich," which will take place at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. The event, which will go from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is open to non-NYFWA members for a $15 guest fee. RSVPs are mandatory to: contact@nyfwa.org

About the NYFWA: The New York Financial Writers Association is the nation's oldest organization devoted to business and financial journalism and aims to promote education and best practices within the industry. Since its founding in 1938, thousands of journalists from news organizations in every facet of media, newspapers, magazines, television, radio, wire services, online website services, and other new media have enjoyed the benefits and camaraderie of membership. Sign up here to become a member.

CONTACT: Britt Erica Tunick, contact@nyfwa.org

SOURCE New York Financial Writers' Association

Related Links

http://www.nyfwa.org

