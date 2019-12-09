New York Giants' Nate Solder Wears Compassion on the Gridiron

Solder and his wife Lexi have helped fund the launch of Compassion child development centers in three countries: Thailand, Burkina Faso and Uganda. Those church-based centers provide Compassion's holistic child development program to more than 1,000 children. The couple has traveled to Uganda and Guatemala with Compassion to see the ministry's life-changing program firsthand.

"When I found Compassion, it really gave me a new sense of purpose, gave me a new opportunity to leverage what I was given by God," said Solder. "We are impacting lives, with lasting purpose that is changing communities, changing the country of Uganda—which is so much bigger, so much more important."

Mark Hanlon, Compassion's senior vice president of global strategic relationships said of Solder, "We already know Nate has a huge impact on the football field, now his and Lexi's impact on the lives of children in poverty will also be long-lasting. Thousands of children will receive life-changing care through their local churches because of the care and commitment they've made."

To learn more about the Solder's partnership with Compassion, and see a video featuring Nate and Lexi Solder, visit compassion.com/cleats .

About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Glenn

719-272-5377

TGlenn@us.ci.org

SOURCE Compassion International

Related Links

http://www.compassion.com

