New York Immigration Attorney Prashanthi Reddy Received Prestigious "Friend of the Consulate" Award

The award was given at a ceremony to celebrate Gandhi's birthday. The inscription on the award stated "In recognition of your deep commitment and dedication towards serving the society. Your legal guidance to the members of the Indian Community in the Tri-State area is deeply appreciated. Your selfless service, compassion and kindness makes the world a better place."

Upon receiving the award, Reddy said, "I was honored and humbled to be felicitated and honored by the consul General of the Indian Consulate in New York." She added, "My work is a reward in itself, but to receive this recognition from the Indian Government is a precious moment that I will always cherish."

A 1996 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, Reddy has been practicing immigration law since 1997. She is a member of American Immigration Lawyers Association, and the New York State Bar Association. She is actively involved in pro bono legal work and has volunteered with organizations like Trial Lawyers Care, assisting victims of 9/11, Manavi, The New York Immigration Coalition and Safe Passage.

Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General for the Indian Consulate in New York is a career diplomat. Over his two decades of diplomatic service, he has served in Portugal, Cuba, South Africa, and at the Permanent Mission of India in New York. Jaiswal holds a master's degree in History from Delhi University and speaks Hindi, English, Portuguese, and Spanish, and is conversant in several dialects of Bihar, India.

The Law Office of Prashanthi Reddy, PLLC is in Midtown Manhattan, the heart of New York City. The firm represents clients dealing with tough legal issues and complex immigration matters. The firm focuses on corporate immigration, and family-based immigration, and offers services related to Temporary Visas such as H-1, L-1 and others, as well as Green Card, Naturalization, Amnesty, Asylum, and Temporary Protected Status.

Contact:

Prashanthi Reddy

The Law Offices of Prashanthi Reddy PLLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-354-1010 x 107

SOURCE The Law Office of Prashanthi Reddy, Esq.