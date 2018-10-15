New York Law Firm Levy Konigsberg LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockefeller University Hospital Related to Decades of Alleged Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based law firm Levy Konigsberg LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Rockefeller University Hospital based on allegations related to the Hospital's handling of sexual abuse claims made against Dr. Reginald Archibald, a faculty member who served on the University's faculty between the 1940s and 1980s.

According to the complaint filed February 13, Archibald was a pediatric endocrinologist at the hospital and saw more than 9,000 patients over the course of his career.

The lawsuit alleges that Archibald likely molested thousands of patients in hospital examination rooms and his office and also made pornographic photos of his victims, which were kept on Rockefeller property. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that staff members were aware of both Archibald's conduct and the existence of the photographs and did not disclose either.

LK lawyers representing the plaintiffs allege that complaints regarding Archibald go back to at least the 1990s, and Rockefeller University admits that it has been aware of the abuse since 2004 at the latest. The complaint further claims that the University waited until 2018 to contact former patients and that the shock of receiving an unsolicited communication from the facility that facilitated Archibald's abuse caused severe emotional distress and invaded patients' privacy.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory, punitive, and exemplary damages for past and future pain and suffering and past and future emotional distress and mental anguish, costs of future counseling, therapy, and medical treatment related to the injuries inflicted by the defendant, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, attorneys' fees, and various other forms of relief.

About Levy Konigsberg LLP:

Levy Konigsberg LLP is a New York-based law firm that represents plaintiffs throughout the United States in a variety of matters, including lead poisoning litigation, sex abuse cases, mesothelioma litigation, and actions against pharmaceutical companies. Prospective clients can schedule a free case evaluation by calling the nationwide toll-free line at 1-800-988-8005.

Information: https://www.levylaw.com/rockefeller-university-hospital-reginald-archibald-sexual-abuse-lawsuit/

