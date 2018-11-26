New York Long Island Tree Service Addressing Dead Tree Challenges for New York Residents

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Long Island Tree Service has been working to address the needs of local residents of New York who are struggling with dead and overgrown trees. Many neighborhoods are filled with tree-lined streets, which gives the community a beautiful appeal and positive environmental benefits. However, unless trees are properly cared for, including regular nursing and trimming, they will not have the proper growth. This can cause trees to become overgrown and eventually have dead limbs and branches, which can cause property damage.

In October, Michael Randazo, CEO of New York Long Island Tree Services, held an event to discuss the importance of proper care for the city's trees. He cited several reasons why it's important to hire a professional tree service. Randazo noted that potential damage to property was a big factor, and that for the limited cost it is to hire a professional service, it saves money in the long run. The aim is to prune overgrown branches before they become a hazard to both the owner's property and that of their neighbors.

Safety was also another major factor stressed at the event. Falling trees and even tree limbs have been known to cause serious injury. There are also challenges for homeowners attempting to do the work themselves. Randazo cautioned and stressed the importance of having skilled professionals handle the job. He said, "A lot of people think that tree removal is an easy task to execute, but it involves certain principles and strategy to do it safely and effectively. Hiring a professional tree trimming and tree removal service ensures that it's done correctly and no one is hurt in the process."

Another big issue with dead or overgrown trees is how it affects power lines in storms. Randazo noted that overgrown limbs and branches can easily come down on power lines and knock out power. Pruned trees are less likely to cause this issue. Power lines also need to be a safety consideration when cutting limbs. Professionals are skilled at navigating this efficiently and effectively.

New York Long Island Tree Service has been a great help to New York residents with providing tree removal, trimming, and pruning as well as educating and advising tree owners in an appropriate manner. For more information, visit FindLocalTreeService.com.

