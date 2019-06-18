New York Magazine Includes Dr. Robert Bernstein in 'Best Doctors' Issue

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert M. Bernstein, head of Bernstein Medical, the hair loss division of Schweiger Dermatology Group, and pioneer of the follicular unit transplantation and follicular unit extraction hair transplantation, was selected as one of the New York metropolitan area's top physicians for the 20th consecutive year. His two decades of innovation in the field of surgical hair restoration and dedication to patient care has earned him recognition as the only hair transplant surgeon awarded Top Doctors of New York.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Top Doctor by New York magazine," says Dr. Bernstein. "I am proud to play a part in the continuing progress of both robotics and traditional hair transplantation."

About Castle Connolly Medical

This annual list of the area's best physicians is published by Castle Connolly Medical, a research company that is dedicated to helping individuals find the best healthcare providers. Castle Connolly's doctor-led research team uses an intricate process to survey over 50,000 physicians to find the top doctors in each specialty.

About Dr. Robert Bernstein

In addition to pioneering follicular unit transplantation and follicular unit extraction, Dr. Bernstein, a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Columbia University in New York, has been developing new applications for robotic hair transplants, aiding in the development of the newest iteration of the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System, the ARTAS iX. Dr. Bernstein was one of the first in the world to incorporate the ARTAS robot into his practice.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 50 offices and approximately 150 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017 and 2018. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

msk@schweigerderm.com

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

Related Links

http://www.schweigerderm.com

