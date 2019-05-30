New York Metro Area Teens To Compete In Junior Achievement's 12th Annual Business Plan Competition

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, six high school student teams will compete for cash prizes at Junior Achievement of New York's 12th Annual Business Plan Competition. The event will feature the area's brightest young entrepreneurs as they pitch business ideas centered on sustainable solutions for replacing/reducing plastic.

The program is made possible by generous support from sponsors: ICE NYSE Foundation, Delta Air Lines and G.C. Andersen Partners.

WHO: Coached by professionals representing some of the most respected brands, six student-led teams were selected from a highly competitive pool of over 100 "companies." Several disqualifying rounds determined the teams to compete in the Final round, and a prestigious panel of business leaders and entrepreneurs will serve as judges.

Schools Competing in the Finals:

Newcomers High School, Queens

Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn

WT Clarke High School, Nassau

New Hyde Park Memorial High School, Nassau

Memorial High School, Edward R Murrow High School, Brooklyn

Kings Park High School , Suffolk

VIP Judges:

Gregg Bishop , Commissioner, NYC Small Business Services

, Commissioner, NYC Small Business Services Matt Conlin , President, Fluent

, President, Fluent Scott Gerber , Founder, Young Entrepreneur Council

, Founder, Young Entrepreneur Council Kim Kaupe , Cofounder, The Superfan Company

WHY: Recognizing the growing demand for high school education programs that are applicable in the real world, JA New York developed an intensive business education program for teens. Students participate in a 7-week entrepreneurship boot-camp where they research and write a feasible business plan to launch. JA's goal is to cultivate students' interest in entrepreneurship and empower them to approach life as thoughtful problem solvers.

WHERE/WHEN:

Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 9:00am–3:00pm

Winston & Strawn, 200 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10166

CONTACT: Stephanie Zlotnick, 212-907-0046, szlotnick@jany.org

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train and mobilize more than 7,200 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 90,000 student experiences per year to 300 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York

Related Links

http://www.jany.org

