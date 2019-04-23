New York Metro Area Tops TruGreen List of U.S. Cities Most Bothered by Mosquitoes

1. New York, NY



9. Minneapolis – St. Paul, MN 2. Chicago, IL



10. Tampa, FL 3. Atlanta, GA



11. Houston, TX 4. Boston, MA



12. Milwaukee, WI 5. Dallas – Ft. Worth, TX



13. Charlotte, NC 6. Detroit, MI



14. Miami, FL 7. Washington, DC



15. Hartford, CT 8. Philadelphia, PA







"Mosquitoes are one of the most prevalent pests bothering families during the spring – and summer – season, preventing them from truly enjoying the outdoors without the worry of bites and diseases," says John Bell, board certified entomologist and TruGreen regional technical manager. "At TruGreen, we know protecting loved ones from pestilent bloodsuckers is a priority for families. That is why for the first time we are releasing an expanded list of fifteen U.S. cities most bothered by mosquitoes to ensure families across the country are aware and can take action."

About Mosquitoes

With over 3,500 species of mosquitoes, they are a common nuisance that affect almost every region of the country. Mosquitoes can also carry diseases, such as West Nile Virus and Zika, which make them a health concern.

TruGreen Mosquito Defense service targets mosquitoes where they live, eradicating them from your yard in 24 hours. You can also minimize mosquitoes in your yard by following these simple steps:

Remove or regularly replacing standing water that accumulates in things like buckets and birdbaths where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Make sure your yard is free from piles of twigs, branches and leaves which provide harborage for mosquitoes.

Keep your lawn well mowed and other vegetation trimmed to eliminate cool spots where mosquitoes prefer to hang out.

Take the necessary precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and consider hiring a professional lawn care company to kill mosquitoes where they rest – in trees, shrubs, mulched areas and all types of ground cover.

Report Methodology

The list of customers in cities most bothered by mosquitoes was developed by TruGreen based on an analysis of customer sales and service data from January 2018 to December 2018.

About TruGreen

Memphis, Tennessee-based TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care company, serving more than 2.4 million residential and commercial customers across North America with lawn, tree, shrub and mosquito care. TruGreen believes more life should be lived outside and is committed to providing a beautiful lawn to serve as the foundation for outside experiences and lifelong memories. Today, there are approximately 260 TruGreen lawn care branches in the United States and Canada, plus about 35 franchise locations. Go to http://www.TruGreen.com or http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen for more information about TruGreen.

