New York Mets Game Comes Alive With An Evening of Chinese Culture

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The August 24, 2019 game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in New York came alive Saturday night with Chinese culture.

The 12th annual "Evening of Chinese Culture," featuring "Discover China: Cultural Experience - The Charm of Tourism -- Chinese Culture and Tourism at the Mets," was a thrilling success. About 40,000 Mets fans enjoyed not only an exciting night of game but also a feast of the splendid culture and abundant tourism resources of China.

To promote Chinese culture and tourism and deepen the exchange between the U.S. and China, China National Tourist Office New York, (CNTO) along with the City of Chongqing, brought a Chinese exhibition to the game by showcasing Chinese culture and tourism at major entrances of Citi Field to fans. The Citi Field centerfield screen displayed the Chinese culture and tourism video, "China-Beyond Your Imagination" and the Chongqing campaign video, "A Tour in Chongqing, A Gain in Vision. A Land of Natural Beauty, A City with Culture Appeal."

Ambassador Huang Ping and other honorable guests delivered remarks at a pre-game VIP reception and the CNTO representative made a vivid presentation, "China-Beyond Your Imagination;" while the representative of Chongqing China introduced the Chongqing culture and tourist attractions such as Dazu Rock Carvings, Wulong Karst Landscape and the Three Gorges Scenic Area. CNTO also promoted its Facebook account "Beautiful China North America," which was co-run by CNTO branches in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

The Mets presented the Spirit Award to Ambassador Huang Ping; Kuang Lin, director of CNTO; Margaret Lam, Event Honorary Chair of "An Evening of Chinese Culture;" Hou Ming, Head of North America and General Manager of New York Office of China Southern Airlines and Li Li, President of the Sino-American Culture & Arts Foundation in appreciation of their contribution to promote cultural exchanges between the United States and China.

Ambassador Huang Ping presented the first pitch, marking the opening of the game in which the Mets played the Braves. Congresswoman Grace Meng; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo; Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont and Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio also sent congratulatory letters to the event.

